लहलादपुर:लौंवा ने मिश्रवलिया को कबड्डी टूर्नामेंट में 40-27 से हराया

लहलादपुरएक घंटा पहले
उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय लौंवा के प्रांगण में आयोजित कबड्डी टूर्नामेंट के कप पर महाकाल कबड्डी क्लब लौंवा ने कब्जा जमा लिया। लौंवा ने मिश्रवलिया के टीम को 27 के मुकाबले 40 अंक से पराजित किया। विजेता और उपविजेता टीम को समाजसेवी जमादार राय ने ट्राफी प्रदान किया।

इस दौरान जमादार राय ने कहा कि खेल जिवन का एक महत्वपूर्ण अंग है। खेल हमें अनुशासन सिखाता है।मुन्ना सिंह को बेस्ट रेडर तो वहीं राहुल कुमार को बेस्ट डिफेंडर का अवार्ड दिया गया। रेफरी की भूमिका में सभापति बैठा,सतीश कुमार और गोलू कुमार थे।वही हरेराम यादव,दिलीप यादव,पंकज सिंह, नरेंद्र राय आदि ने टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन किया था।
ओल्हनपुर ने अमनौर को हराया
गड़खा प्रखंड के वाजितपुर में न्यू चांद क्रिकेट क्लब द्वारा टूर्नामेंट का तीसरा लीग मैच जहांगीर इलेवन खान क्रिकेट क्लब बनाम रबरा इलेवन अमनौर के बीच हुआ। टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए ओल्हनपुर ने 12 ओवर में 132 रन बनाए 133 रन का पीछा करते हुए अमनौर की टीम 9 ओवर में ऑल आउट हो गई।

मुख्य अतिथि बाजीतपुर पंचायत के मुखिया मनोज राम और परवेज आलम ने फीता काटकर उद्घाटन किया। कमेटी अध्यक्ष अमरजीत कुमार गुप्ता शैलेश सिंह मोहम्मद वसीम शशि कुमार गुप्ता मुन्ना यादव समेत अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

