शोक:पूर्व राज्यपाल बिहार की बेटी मृदुला सिन्हा के निधन पर शोकसभा

लालगंज38 मिनट पहले
गोवा के पूर्व राज्यपाल बिहार की बेटी मृदुला सिन्हा के निधन पर लालगंज के जलालपुर में शहीद बैकुंठ शुक्ला की प्रतिमा के निकट शोकसभा हुई।

शोकसभा में मृदुला सिन्हा को स्मरण करते हुए भाजपा के पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष अमरेश कुमार ने कहा कि मुजफ्फरपुर के छोटे से गांव छपड़ा ने निकलकर पहले शिक्षा जगत में अपनी छाप छोड़ी फिर गोवा के राज्यपाल के रूप में अपने अद्वितीय प्रतिभा से पूरे भारत को परिचय कराया।

उनके निधन की खबर से हम सभी स्तब्ध है। अभिजीत कुमार विक्की, राजन कुमार सिंह, रजनीश कुमार सिंह, अजय कुमार शर्मा, जैकी सिंह, दीपक कुमार कुशवाहा, बिट्टू कुमार, अजय कुमार सिंह, अरुण कुमार, शिवशरण भगत, विषहर पासवान ने भी अपने उदगार व्यक्त किए।

