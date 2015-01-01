पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:लालगंज में टहलने निकले वृद्ध की हादसे में मौत

लालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • वॉकिंग कर रहे लोगों ने कुछ देर के बाद सड़क पर शव पड़ा देखा

अलसुबह टहलने के दौरान एक अज्ञात वाहन ने एक वृद्ध को कुचल दिया। जिससे मौके पर ही उनकी मौत हो गई। वहीं वाहन ठोकर मारने के बाद भाग निकला। सड़क पर टहलने वाले लोगों ने कुछ देर के बाद मृतक को सड़क पर पड़े देखा। घटना से गुस्साए लोगों ने सड़क जाम कर दिया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने लोगों को समझा बुझाकर सड़क जाम हटवाया। घटना करताहां थाना क्षेत्र के घटारो पेट्रोल पंप के समीप की है। जहां सड़क पर टहलने के दौरान घटारो गैसिंह टोला निवासी 60 वर्षीय नागेंद्र सिंह को अज्ञात वाहन ने धक्का मार दिया।

जिससे उनकी घटनास्थल पर हीं उनकी मौत हो गयी। सड़क किनारे मृत व्यक्ति को लोगों ने इसकी सूचना करताहां थाना को दी। वहीं घटना के बाद उग्र स्वजन एवं स्थानीय लोगों ने लालगंज-हाजीपुर मार्ग को घटारो में कुछ देर के लिए जाम कर दिया। जिस कारण आवागमन अवरुद्ध हो गया। जाम की सूचना पाकर स्थानीय थानाध्यक्ष अजय कुमार दलबल के साथ पहुंचे। लोगों को समझा बुझाकर जाम खुलवाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन जाम कर रहे लोग मुआवजे की मांग पर डटे थे। इसके बाद स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधि ललन सिंह, बबलू सिंह, भवेश सिंह, शंभू सिंह, नरेश सिंह आदि पहुंचे। स्वजनों एवं उग्र लोगों को समझा बुझाकर शांत कराया। पारिवारिक लाभ योजना के तहत एवं कबीर अंत्येष्टि के तहत मिलने वाली सरकारी सहायता दिलवाने तथा हर सम्भव सरकारी मदद दिलाने का आश्वासन देकर जाम खुलवाया, तब जाकर यातायात पुनः चालू हो सका।

