गिरफ्तारी:पुलिस ने बैंकलूट गिरोह के तीन शातिरों को कार के साथ दबोचा

लालगंज3 घंटे पहले
वाहन जांच के दौरान लालगंज पुलिस ने बैंक लुट गिरोह के तीन अपराधियों को एक कार के साथ गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। इस संबंध में प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस सह थानाध्यक्ष काम्या मिश्रा ने बताया कि गुरुवार को वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान एक कार से दो लाख रुपया के साथ तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। लालगंज पुलिस द्वारा लंगड़ी पाकर के पास वाहन जांच किया जा रहा था। वाहन जांच के दौरान जैसे ही कार सवार को पुलिस पर नजर पड़ी तैसे हीं कार भगाना चाहा। हालांकि पुलिस ने उसे घेरकर पकड़ लिया। पकड़े गए व्यक्ति के पास से नगद दो लाख जब्त किया गया। जिसे थाने लाकर उससे पूछताछ करने के बाद पता चला कि कई बैंक लूट कांड का अभियुक्त हैं।
हाजीपुर के रहने वाले हैं तीनों अपराधी
उन्होंने बताया कि तीनों अपराधी चन्द्रायल गांव के रमेश कुमार का लड़का रवि कुमार, दिधि कला गांव के उमा राय का लड़का विकास कुमार और बलवाकुवारी गांव के दीपक कुमार का लड़का चंदन कुमार है। जो जिले के विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में बैंक लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया करता है।

कई थाना क्षेत्र में बैंक लूट की घटना को दे चुका अंजाम
पकड़े गए युवकों के बारे में प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस काम्या मिश्रा ने बताया कि पकड़े गए युवकों से पूछताछ के दौरान कई खुलासे हुए। जिसमे सभी अपराधियों ने हाजीपुर सदर थाना ,करताहा थाना में बैंक लूट मामले में अपनी संलिप्तता स्वीकारी है। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके अलावा इन अपराधियों के संबंध में अन्य थानों से भी जानकारी ली जा रही है।

