बाजार भी गर्म:लालगंज के होटलों में सिंथेटिक मिठाइयों का बाजार भी गर्म

लालगंज2 घंटे पहले
पर्व त्योहार का महीना चल रहा है। ऐसे में लालगंज के होटलों में सिंथेटिक मिठाइयों का बाजार भी गर्म है। जिसे कम कीमत पर आकर्षक रंगों में सजाकर जहर में मिठास घोल कर बेची जा रही है। जरूरत है खरीदते वक्त सावधानी की। ऐसी मिठाइयां न सिर्फ सेहत को खराब कर सकती है, बल्कि आपकी जान भी ले सकती है। लालगंज पोस्ट ऑफिस चौक हो, तिनपुलवा चौक या फिर यूं कहें कि बाजार के सभी चौक चौराहों पर धड़ल्ले से ऐसी मिठाइयों की बिक्री की जा रही है। खासकर दीवाली धनतेरस जैसे मौकों पर भागमभाग के दौर में लोगों की सेहत से खिलवाड़ करने वाले दुकानदारों की चांदी कट रही है। जिसकी फिक्र न स्थानीय प्रशासन को है और न ही संबंधित विभाग को। संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारी से पूछताछ की गई तो उन्होंने भी गोलमटोल जवाब दिया।

संचालकों ने बनाई बात
जब होटल संचालकों से इस संबंध में पूछा गया तो कुछ तो बात बनाकर बचने की कोशिश करते दिखे तो कुछ संचालक अपनी बात को मजबूती से रखते दिखे।
शिकायत पर होगी कार्रवाई
बीडीओ राधारमण मुरारी ने कहा कि इसकी जांच पड़ताल के लिए जिलास्तर पर अधिकारी नियुक्त होते हैं जो शिकायत मिलने पर सैंपल लेकर जांच करती है और दोषी पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई करती है।

