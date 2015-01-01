पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नक्सलियों के गढ़ में गांजे की खेती को किया नष्ट

मदनपुर8 घंटे पहले
गांजा की फसल को नष्ट करते पुलिस जवान।
  • दो एकड़ सरकारी जमीन पर की गई थी गांजा की खेती, लाखों का होता फायदा

दो एकड़ सरकारी जमीन पर नक्सलियों द्वारा गांजा की खेती की गई थी। जिससे लाखों रुपए का फायदा नक्सलियों को होता, लेकिन नक्सलियाें के इस मंसूबे पर पुलिस ने पानी फेर दिया। पुलिस गांजा की फसल को नष्ट कर दिया। मामला मदनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के नावाडीह व कानीडीह गांव की है। नक्सल इलाके में स्थित उक्त दोनों गांव के करीब दो एकड़ जमीन पर नक्सलियों द्वारा लाखों की कमायी करने के लिए गांजा की फसल लगायी गई थी। जिससे नक्सली लाखों की कमायी करते, लेकिन अधिकारियों की एक टीम मौके पर पहुंची और गांजे की फसल को आग के हवाले कर दिया। पूरे गांजा के फसल को नष्ट कर दिया।
पुलिस को मिली सटीक सूचना, टीम गठित कर की गई कार्रवाई: नक्सल इलाके में स्थित नावाडीह व कानीडीह में नक्सलियों द्वारा गांजे की खेती करने की सटीक सूचना औरंगाबाद एसपी को मिली। जिसके बाद एसपी के निर्देश पर एएसपी अभियान दुर्गेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में टीम गठित की गई। उक्त टीम में एनसीबी पटना के कनीय इंटेलिजेंस अधिकारी विकास कुमार को शामिल किया गया। टीम उक्त गांव में पहुंची। जहां भारी पैमाने पर गांजा की खेती देखकर पुलिस पदाधिकारी भी पहले चौंक गए। इसके बाद जवानों की मदद से गांजे की फसल को काटकर एक जगह किया गया और फिर आग लगा दिया गया। उक्त टीम में वन विभाग के वनपाल बैजनाथ सिंह, मदनपुर थानाध्यक्ष पंकज कुमार सैनी, एसटीएफ, अंचल कार्यालय के एक कर्मचारी शामिल रहे। सूत्रों के अनुसार सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध रूप से गांजे की खेती का कारोबार काफी दिनों से फल-फूल रहा था।

