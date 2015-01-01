पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:मदनपुर में आपसी विवाद को लेकर हुई मारपीट में तीन घायल, रेफर

मदनपुर5 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को दो पक्षों में आपसी विवाद को लेकर मारपीट हो गई। जिसमें तीन लोग जख्मी हो गए। घटना मदनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के इस्लामपुर गांव की है। घायलों में उसी गांव निवासी मोहम्मद सागीर अंसारी, उनकी पत्नी साबरिन खातुन तथा पुत्र शामिल है। घटना के बाद सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए मदनपुर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ले जाया गया। जहां से प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद डॉक्टर ने सागीर अंसारी के स्थिति गंभीर देखते हुए बेहतर इलाज के लिए औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया।

मारपीट मामले को लेकर घायल सागीर अंसारी ने थाना में आवेदन देकर एफआईआर दर्ज कराया है। जिसमें असनैन खातुन, रेहाना खातुन, तस्लीम अंसारी समेत अन्य लोगों को आरोपित बनाया है। उसने अपने आवेदन में उक्त लोगों पर उसके किराये के मकान में झांकने का आरोप लगाया है। इस संबंध में मदनपुर थानाध्यक्ष पंकज कुमार सैनी ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना मिली है। छानबीन की जा रही है। इधर मंगलवार की देर रात मदनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मिर्जापुर में आपसी विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों में मारपीट हो गई। जिसमें छह लोग जख्मी हो गए। घटना के बाद सभी घायलों को मदनपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। जख्मियों में राजा बिगहा निवासी विनय यादव, ब्रह्मदेव यादव, विजय यादव, अंकित यादव, रामध्यान यादव शामिल है। जिनका इलाज औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल में किया जा रहा है।

