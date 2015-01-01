पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:महाराजगंज में ग्यारहवीं शरीफ 26 को, तैयारियां जोरों पर

महाराजगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घरों में भी होगा कार्यक्रम, दावतों का भी चलेगा दौर

अनुमडंल मुख्यालय सहित ग्रामीण इलाकों में ग्यारहवीं शरीफ की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। इस दौरान घरों में जहां गौसे आजम की फातिहा होगी वहीं दावतों का दौर भी चलेगा। इस माह घर-घर उलेमा मिलाद के तहत गौसे आजम के जीवन पर प्रकाश डालते हुए उनकी सच्चाई का बयान करते है। इस्लामिक साल के चौथे महीने रबिउल आखिर की शुरुआत हो गई है। माह की 11 तारीख यानी 26 नवंबर को मुस्लिम बहुल इलाके के घर-घर गौसुल आजम हजरत शेख अब्दुल कादिर जीलानी रहमतुल्लाह अलैह के नाम की फातिहा कराई जाएगी। अधिकांश घरों में लोग मिलाद कराते हैं जिसमें उलेमा गौसे पाक के बचपन में सच्चाई की कहानी का बयान करते है और लोगों को उनकी सच्चाई का हवाला देते हुए उन्हें भी सच्चा बनाने और सच्चाई की राह नहीं छोड़ने की नसीहत देते है। इसके बाद दावतों का दौर चलता है। माना जाता है कि दावत करने से गौसे आजम की रहमत से घरों में बरकत होती है। शाही जामा मस्जिद के इमाम मौलाना इसलारुल हक कहते हैं कि गौसे आजम ने अपनी जिंदगी में कभी भी झूठ नहीं बोला. अपने जमाने के वलियों के वली थे। बताया कि उनकी फातिहा और मीलाद कराने से घरों में बरकतों का नुजूल होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें