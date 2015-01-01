पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनहोनी:तेज रफ्तार बाइक ने ट्रांसफाॅर्मर पोल में मारी ठाेकर, कपड़ा व्यवसायी की मौत, दूसरा जख्मी

महाराजगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • महाराजगंज की घटना, सामने से आ रहे वाहन को बचाने में हुआ हादसा, यूपी से कपड़ा खरीद कर लौट रहा था व्यवसायी
  • पूर्व विधायक ने मृतक के परिजनों से मिले और हर संभव मदद का दिया आश्वासन

शहर के पुरानी बाजार निवासी स्वर्गीय महावीर प्रसाद के दूसरे पुत्र वह कपड़ा व्यवसाय जय प्रकाश गुप्ता की बीते सोमवार की रात्रि करीब 9:00 बजे के आसपास जीवी नगर थाना क्षेत्र के सोनबरसा गांव के समीप सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि मृतक जयप्रकाश गुप्ता और पसनौली निवासी मंजीत प्रसाद अपने दुकान के लिए कपड़े की खरीदारी करने रविवार को उत्तर प्रदेश के खलीलाबाद गए थे। जहां से सोमवार को वे दोनों व्यक्ति देर संध्या किसी वाहन से सीवान पहुंचे और अपनी बाइक से घर महाराजगंज वापस आ रहे थे तभी जीबी नगर थाना क्षेत्र के सोनवर्षा गांव के समीप तेज रफ्तार अनियंत्रित अज्ञात वाहन से बचाव में बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रांसफार्मर लगे विद्युत पोल में जाकर टक्कर मार दिया। जिससे बाइक चालक जयप्रकाश गुप्ता की मौके पर मौत हो गई जबकि बाइक सवार मंजीत प्रसाद गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। ग्रामीणों ने घटना की सूचना जीबी नगर थाना को दिया। सूचना के आधार पर जीबी नगर थाना पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में ले लिया वहीं देर रात पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया। वही घटना में घायल व्यक्ति मनजीत प्रसाद को ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से सिवान सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां डाक्टरों ने गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए चिंताजनक हालत में मंजीत प्रसाद को पटना पीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया। समाचार प्रेषित होने तक अभी भी उनकी हालत चिंताजनक बनी हुई है।

बहन के फोन पर मिली घटना की जानकारी
मृतक की वाहन प्रेमलता कुमारी ने भैया कहां तक पहुंचे कि जानकारी लेने के लिए मृतक के मोबाइल पर फोन किया तो घटनास्थल पर मौजूद एक ग्रामीण ने फोन उठाकर कहा कि आप कौन बोल रही है तो प्रेमलता कुमारी ने बोला कि मैं उनकी बहन बोल रही हूं तो ग्रामीण ने बताया कि आपके भैया के एक्सीडेंट हो गई है और उनकी मौत हो गई है उनके साथ एक अन्य व्यक्ति भी घायल हो गए है। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। परिजनों में चीख-पुकार मच गई। मृतक के पत्नी पुन्नू देवी रो रो के बुरा हाल हो गया। मृतक के एक चार वर्षीय पुत्र अनिल और एक एक वर्षीय पुत्री लक्ष्मी है। मृतक जयप्रकाश गुप्ता चार भाई और तीन बहन में मंझिल थे।

टेम्पो ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, पिता पुत्र घायल

बड़हरिया| बड़हरिया से सीवान जा रहे टेंपो ने बाइक को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिससे बाइक सवार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार राजू खान 20 वर्ष पिता टुन्नू खान ने लगभग दोपहर दो बजे अपनी बाइक से बड़हरिया आ रहे थे।उसी क्रम में विपरीत दिशा से आ रही टेंपो ने टक्कर मार दी। जिससे पिता और पुत्र गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायल स्थिति में वहां के ग्रामीणों ने इलाज कराने बड़हरिया पीएचसी लाया गया। डॉक्टर या कोई स्टाफ नहीं रहने के कारण उनको निजी अस्पताल में इलाज कराना पड़ा। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अशफाक खान बताया ने कि राजू खान सीवान से घर आने के क्रम में एक्सीडेंट हुआ और बड़हरिया हॉस्पिटल आने तक हॉस्पिटल में कोई स्टाफ नहीं रहा। जिसकी वजह से राजू खान पिता टुनु खान का स्थिति गंभीर हो गया। उन्होंने कहा कि डॉ अगर हॉस्पिटल रहते तो स्थिति गंभीर नहीं होती।

आमने सामने दो बाइकों की टक्कर में एक महिला समेत तीन घायल

पचरूखी| पचरुखी थाना क्षेत्र के गम्हरिया बाजार के समीप दो बाइकों की भिड़ंत में एक महिला समेत तीन लोग घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों को स्थानीय लोगों की सहायता से पचरुखी सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लाया गया। जहां सभी का प्राथमिक उपचार किया गया। घायलों में एक युवक की नाजुक स्थिति के मद्देनजर उसे सिवान सदर हॉस्पिटल के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया। बताया जाता है कि दारौंदा की ओर से एक बाइक पर सवार दो युवक तेज रफ्तार से सिवान की ओर जा रहे थे। इसी बीच गम्हरिया के समीप दूसरा बाइक सवार पश्चिम दिशा से सड़क पर आ गया और दोनों बाइकों की जोरदार भिड़ंत हो गयी।घायल बाइक सवार निरंजन महतो पिता हरिचरण महतो बताया जाता है,जबकि दूसरा मिथिलेश महतो पिता चन्द्रमा महतो ग्राम महुआरी निवासी बताये जाते है।

