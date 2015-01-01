पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:महाराजगंज में स्प्रे छिड़ककर उचक्कों ने उड़ाए तीन लाख

महाराजगंज2 दिन पहले
शहर के नया बाजार में खुजली का स्प्रे छिड़ककर उचक्कों ने तीन लाख रुपए उड़ा लिए। घटना के संबंध में पीड़ित ने महाराजगंज थाने में आवेदन दिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक एमएचनगर हसनपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के महुअल महाल निवासी नबी हुसैन के 22 वर्षीय पुत्र शमसुद्दीन मंसूर के साथ घटना हुई है। उसने कहा है कि 10 नवंबर को दिन के करीब तीन बजे स्टेट बैंक की महाराजगंज शाखा से तीन लाख रुपए चेक के माध्यम से निकासी की और बैग में रखकर घर आ रहा था।

नया बाजार स्थित महादलित बस्ती के पास शरीर में अचानक तेज खुजली होने लगी। इसके बाद पास के भारत पैथोलॉजी के समीप सड़क के किनारे खड़े होकर पैसे वाले बैग को बाइक की टंकी पर रखकर शर्ट खोलकर झाड़ने लगे। इसी दौरान तेज गति में पीछे से काली रंग के बजाज पल्सर बाइक पर सवार दो बदमाश आए और बैग लेकर भाग गए।

