मतदान:महनार विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 54.8 प्रतिशत मतदान

महनार4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर दूसरे चरण में महनार विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से मतदान समाप्त हो गया।महनार विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत कुल 54 .8 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग।किया। महनार विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत 428 मतदान केंद्रों पर 54.8 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग कर अपना फैसला ईवीएम में बंद कर दिया है।10 तारीख को होने वाले मतगणना में पता चलेगा कि महनार की जनता ने किसे अपना आशीर्वाद अधिक दिया और किसे कम।

कौन इस दौर में आगे गया और कौन पिछड़ गया।विधानसभा चुनाव को शांतिपूर्ण एवं निष्पक्ष ढंग से संपन्न कराने को लेकर की गई प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी तरह जमीन पर उतरती दिखी।हर ओर प्रशासनिक चुस्ती बरकरार रही।सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर अर्धसैनिक बलों के जवानों को सुरक्षा में तैनात किया गया था ।साथ ही जोनल एवं सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ सुरक्षा बल के जवान लगातार क्षेत्र में गश्त भी लगा रहे थे।

