चुनावी सभा:वोट मांगने के लिए अब मुख्यमंत्री को नहीं लग रहा है कोरोना से डर : तेजस्वी

महनार2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • महागठबंधन के मुख्यमंत्री पद के उम्मीदवार तेजस्वी यादव ने प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में जंदाहा में की सभा, सरकार पर साधा निशाना

नीतीश कुमार ने 15 वर्ष में बिहार की जनता को ठगने का काम किया है। किसी को रोजगार नहीं मिला, जो था वह भी छीन गया। पलायन बढ़ गया है और शिक्षा पूरी तरह से चौपट हो गई है। जिसने 15 साल में लोगों को रोजगार नहीं दिया, अब वे क्या करेंगे। उक्त बातें नेता प्रतिपक्ष और महागठबंधन के मुख्यमंत्री पद के उम्मीदवार तेजस्वी यादव ने गुरुवार को जंदाहा के गंगासागर उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र महीसौर मैदान में महनार विधानसभा से राजद प्रत्याशी वीणा सिंह के समर्थन में आयोजित चुनावी सभा के दौरान कहीं। उन्होंने कहा कि एनडीए की डबल इंजन की सरकार ने बिहार की जनता के साथ वादा किया था, लेकिन उन वादों को पूरा नहीं किया गया। जिस समय लॉकडाउन था, उस समय गरीबों को देखने वाला कोई नहीं था। पहले भी कोरोना का संक्रमण था और अब भी है। उस समय मुख्यमंत्री बाहर नहीं निकले और अब वोट मांगने बाहर निकल रहे हैं।

तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार अब

तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार अब थक चुके हैं। अब उनसे बिहार संभल नहीं रहा है। 10 नवंबर को नीतीश कुमार की विदाई हो जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं ठेठ बिहारी हूं। हमारी सरकार बनने पर पहली कैबिनेट मीटिंग में ही 10 लाख लोगों को रोजगार दिया जाएगा। आंगनबाड़ी के सेविकाओं को नियमित किया जाएगा। वृद्धा पेंशन को चार सौ से बढ़ाकर एक हजार प्रति व्यक्ति किया जाएगा। उन्होंने राजद के प्रत्याशी वीणा सिंह के पक्ष में मतदान करने की जनता से अपील की। पूर्व सांसद रामकिशोर सिंह उर्फ रामा सिंह ने कहा कि महागठबंधन के सभी प्रत्याशियों को जीत दिलाएं ताकि बिहार में बदलाव हो सके।

प्रत्याशी वीणा सिंह ने कहा कि आप सभी की भीड़ बता रही है कि इस बार महनार का इतिहास बदलेगा और उसमें सभी वर्ग के लोगो की भागीदारी होगी। सभा को ई गौरव राय, अभय कुमार राय, सुरेंद्र प्रसाद राय, मनोज झा, लाल मोहन राय, राम स्वार्थ राय, जवाहर साह, संजय कुमार राय, राजेश कुमार ठाकुर, सुनील राय, राम स्वार्थ राय, गौरव यादव, मुकेश चौधरी, संजीव यादव, महेश सहनी, परमानंद राय, बैजू राय, लालमोहन, भोला यादव, अजय कुमार सिंह, राजेश ठाकुर, विनय कुमार राय, मनोज कुमार राय आदि ने भी संबोधित किया।

