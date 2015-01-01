पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आभार प्रकट:पहले की तरह लोगों के सुख-दुख में रहूंगा साथ

महनार30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महनार विस के चुनाव में जंदाहा व महनार की जनता से मिले स्नेह, प्यार व समर्थन के लिए लोजपा प्रत्याशी ई. रविन्द्र सिंह ने सभी के प्रति आभार प्रकट करते हुए छठ महापर्व की बधाई दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे अल्प समय में समस्त महनार विस वासियों का समर्थन मिला एवं समस्त जुझारू कार्यकर्ताओं के दिल से मिले सहयोग की बदौलत जो हमने लड़ाई लड़ी, उसका परिणाम है कि आपका अपार समर्थन मिलना।

भले ही परिणाम हमारे उम्मीद के विपरीत आए, लेकिन लोगों ने इस दौरान जो हमें सहयोग व समर्थन दिया है उससे हमारा हौसला काफी बुलंद है। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता की सेवा में वह आगे भी तत्पर रहूंगा, विकसित महनार व जंदाहा का जो सपना हम सबों ने देखा है, उसे पूरा करने का वक्त आ गया है। हम इस सपना को पूरा करने के लिए दिन-रात आपके सहयोग से कार्य करेंगे।

ई रविन्द्र ने बताया कि महनार विधानसभा क्षेत्र की चहुंमुखी विकास के संदर्भ में आगामी 22 नवंबर, दिन रविवार को समय 2 बजे हमारे पैतृक आवास चमरहरा में एक कार्यकर्ता विमर्श समागम का आयोजन किया गया है। निर्धारित तिथि को उपस्थित होने का आग्रह करते हुए कहा आप सबों के शामिल होने से हमारा मनोबल बढ़ेगा तथा एक विकसित महनार व जंदाहा बनाने के लिए रोडमैप तैयार करने में मदद मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें