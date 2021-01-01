पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव की प्रक्रिया:लैला देवी महनार नप की सभापति निर्विरोध निर्वाचित

महनार34 मिनट पहले
  • 27 वार्ड पार्षदों में 17 वार्ड पार्षदों ने दिया समर्थन, जीत के बाद बधाई देने का लगा तांता

नगर परिषद महनार के सभापति के लिए हुए चुनाव में वार्ड संख्या 19 की वार्ड पार्षद पूर्व उपसभापति लैला देवी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित घोषित की गई। निर्वाचन के उपरांत लैला देवी को सभापति के पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई गई। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देश पर नगर परिषद महनार के सभापति चुनाव के लिए गुरुवार को अनुमंडल कार्यालय महनार में नगर परिषद महनार के वार्ड पार्षदों की बैठक आयोजित हुई। निर्वाची पदाधिकारी महनार की डीसीएलआर मोना झा के द्वारा सभापति के चुनाव की प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई।

सभापति पद के लिए एकमात्र नामांकन वार्ड पार्षद 19 की पार्षद पूर्व उपसभापति लैला देवी ने किया। लैला देवी की प्रस्तावक वार्ड संख्या 10 की पार्षद नीतू देवी एवं समर्थक वार्ड संख्या 7 की पार्षद मंजू जायसवाल रही। तय समय के बाद भी कोई दूसरा नामांकन नहीं आने के कारण निर्वाची पदाधिकारी मोना झा ने लैला देवी के निर्विरोध निर्वाचन की घोषणा की। निर्वाचन के उपरांत लैला देवी को सभापति के पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई गई। बैठक में 27 में से कुल 17 वार्ड पार्षद उपस्थित हुए थे।

जिनमें पूर्व सभापति सुशीला देवी, मंजू जायसवाल, नीतू देवी, उपेंद्र पासवान, अशोक राय, इंद्रभूषण राय, जयनारायण मांझी, चन्द्रकला देवी, रामप्रसाद सिंह, शाहिना खातून, सुनीता देवी वार्ड 09, सुनीता देवी वार्ड 13, सोना देवी, सरोज कुमार शर्मा, मनीता देवी, रीता देवी उपस्थित रहे। अनुमंडल कार्यालय के बाहर सैकड़ों की संख्या में उपस्थित समर्थकों ने लैला देवी का जोरदार स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर पूर्व सभापति सुशीला देवी ने कहा कि उन्होंने लैला देवी से किया अपना वादा आज पूरा कर दिया।

उन्होंने वादा किया था कि आधे कार्यकाल के बाद वह पद छोड़ देंगी और उन्हें पद पर बैठने का अवसर देंगी। जिसे आज उन्होंने पूरा कर दिया। वहीं सभापति के चुनाव के बाद वार्ड पार्षदों ने लैला देवी एवं सुशीला देवी को बधाई देते हुए कहा की इस कार्य में पूर्व वार्ड पार्षद संतोष राय की भूमिका सबसे अहम रही। संतोष राय ने सक्रिय सहयोग दिया। लैला देवी के निर्विरोध सभापति बनने के बाद लैला देवी के पति चंद्रशेखर राय ने पूर्व सभापति सुशीला देवी के पति प्रमोद कुमार सिंह उर्फ डॉन सिंह का पैर छूकर आशीर्वाद भी लिया और उनके सहयोग और समर्थन के लिए उनका आभार जताया। लैला देवी के निर्वाचन पर पूर्व वार्ड पार्षद प्रमोद कुमार सिंह उर्फ डॉन सिंह, संतोष राय, पंकज कुमार वर्मा, नवीन जयसवाल, कृष्णकांत पासवान, शिव शंकर पटेल, राजा राम राय, चंद्रशेखर राय, रविंद्र कुमार राय आदि ने बधाई दी है।

