छठ पर्व:महनार एसडीओ ने छठ घाटों का किया निरीक्षण

महनार39 मिनट पहले
लोक आस्था का पर्व छठ को लेकर महनार के एसडीओ मनोज प्रियदर्शी ने छठ घाट का जायजा लिया। लाहौरीचक घाट, बाजार घाट, फतेहपुर कमाली घाट, जामुन घाट, डोमिनिया घाट, उजागर पासवान घाट, हवड़ाहा घाट, रामजानकी घाट, शंभूसिंह घाट, तिमुहानी घाट, गणिनाथ घाट, महोखा सिंह घाट और अंत में महनार अनुमंडल क्षेत्र और वैशाली जिले के पूर्वी छोड़ पर स्थित हसनपुर बॉर्डर घाट का निरीक्षण किया गया। घाटों की सफाई एवं समुचित व्यवस्था को देखकर संतुष्ट दिखे।

एसडीओ ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश भी दिया। कहा कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर सरकार द्वारा जारी दिशा-निर्देश के अनुसार इस वर्ष पानी में खड़े रहकर सूर्योदय एवं सूर्यास्त के समय अ‌र्घ्य देने वालों व्रतियों को पानी में डुबकी लगाने से परहेज करने को कहा है।

साथ ही 80 वर्ष से ऊपर के बुजुर्ग तथा 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों के साथ साथ बीमार एवं गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रसित व्यक्तियों को छठ घाट पर नहीं जाने की सलाह दी गई है।

