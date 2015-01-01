पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:मकेर में सो रहे युवक को धारदार हथियार से गला, सिर और सीने में गोदकर मार डाला

मकेर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शरीर पर आठ से 10 जगहों पर तेज हथियार से किया गया है वार, मां गई उठाने तो मिला शव

मकेर थाना क्षेत्र के चकिया गांव में एक दलित युवक को अज्ञात अपराधियों ने धारदार हथियार से गोद गोद कर बेरहमी से मौत के घाट उतार डाला। युवक के गले,सिर और सीने पर करीब 8 से 10 जगहों पर बेरहमी से गोदा गया था। यह घटना सोमवार की रात की है। परिजनों को इसकी जानकारी मंगलवार की सुबह में तब हुई, जब उसकी मां जगाने के लिए गई। चकिया गांव निवासी राजकुमार राम के 20 वर्षीय पुत्र वीरेंद्र राम रात में खाना खाकर अपने घर के बाहर पलानी में सो गया, जिसमें गाय भी बंधी हुई थी। सुबह में उसकी मां वीरेंद्र को जगाने के लिए गई तो, उसे मृत देखकर उसके होश उड़ गए और रोने विलखने लगी परिवार के अन्य सदस्य भी पहुंचे और वहां कोहराम मच गया।
पिकअप वैन चलाता था
तीन भाई और चार बहनों में सबसे छोटे वीरेंद्र राम पिकअप वैन चलाता था। उसकी चार में से तीन बहनों की शादी हो चुकी है। जबकि तीन में से दो भाइयों की शादी हो चुके हैं। वीरेंद्र तथा उसकी एक बहन की शादी होना बाकी है। उसके शरीर पर धारदार हथियार से सात आठ स्थानों पर गंभीर वार किए गए हैं। घटना स्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस ने उसके पास से ईयर फोन बरामद की है, लेकिन उसका मोबाइल भी गायब है। हत्या के कारणों तथा हत्यारों के बारे में अभी पता नहीं चला है।

सुशासन की नई सरकार के गठन के पहले ही दिन हुई हत्या से सहमे है ंचकिया के ग्रामीण
परिजन बोले- नहीं है किसी से दुश्मनी
चकिया गांव में वीरेंद्र राम की हत्या मामले की जांच करने मंगलवार को दोपहर के समय डॉग स्क्वायड पहुंची। डॉग स्क्वायड घंटों घटना स्थल तथा आस पास के क्षेत्रों में जांच करती रही। इस दौरान डॉग स्क्वायड को कोई खास सफलता हाथ नहीं लगी, लेकिन इस दौरान डॉग स्क्वायड घटना स्थल से कुछ ही दूरी पर जाने के बाद पुनः मृतक के घर पर आकर ही रुक जा रहा था। बाद में पुलिस ने मृतक के घर की तलाशी भी ली, लेकिन किसी नतीजे पर पुलिस अभी नहीं पहुंची है। मृतक के परिजन इस मामले में कुछ भी बताने में असमर्थ है। उसके परिजनों का कहना है कि किसी से उनकी किसी तरह की दुश्मनी नहीं थी।

हत्यारे ही ले गए हैं मोबाइल
वीरेंद्र राम की हत्या कहीं प्रेम प्रसंग के कारण तो नहीं हुई है! इसकी आशंका व्यक्त की जा रही है, लेकिन उसके परिजन प्रेम प्रसंग के मामले में भी कुछ नहीं बता पा रहे हैं। हत्या के बाद मृतक का मोबाइल गायब है। हत्या करने वाले इस घटना पर पर्दा डालने के उद्देश्य से मोबाइल को गायब कर दिए हैं, जिससे यह आशंका जताई जा रही है कि वीरेंद्र के किसी लड़की के साथ प्रेम प्रसंग होगा और उसी के कारण हत्या की गई है तथा इस रहस्य को छिपाने के लिए हत्यारों के द्वारा ही मोबाइल गायब कर दिया गया है। पुलिस अब उसके मोबाइल का कॉल डिटेल्स खंगाल रही है। कॉल डिटेल्स के आधार पर ही वीरेंद्र राम की हत्या की गुत्थी सुलझाने का प्रयास कर रही है।​​​​​​​

मौत के बाद पुलिस पर हमला करने के मामले में दस नामजद
बनियापुर| सहाजितपुर थाना के मौजेगोवां गांव में जमीन के विवाद के झड़प के दौरान वृद्ध की मौत मामले में आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों के पुलिस के साथ मारपीट किया गया था। पुलिस गाड़ी को आरोपियों के द्वारा क्षतिग्रस्त किया गया था। जिस मामले में पुलिस द्वारा गांव के शेखर कुमार सिंह, सन्नी ओझा, पायलट ओझा, सत्यदेव ओझा, राजन राय सहित अन्य दस के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। जिसमें पुलिस के द्वारा बताया गया है कि आरोपियों के द्वारा पुलिस के साथ मारपीट कर एक पुलिस कर्मी को जख्मी कर दिया गया। जिसके बाद पुलिस गाड़ी पर पत्थर मार गाड़ी को क्षतिग्रस्त किया गया। जिस घटना स्थल पर अन्य पुलिस कर्मी बाल बाल बच गए।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें