हंगामा:बाइक ने साइकिल में मारी ठोकर, मौत के बाद हंगामा

मकेर2 घंटे पहले
एनएच 722 के चकिया पुल के पास एक बाइक ने साइकिल में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिससे साइकिल से सवार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। जिसे स्थानीय लोगो ने उठाकर मकेर पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। घायल की स्थिति नाजुक होने के कारण डॉक्टर ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद छपरा रेफर कर दिया। जिसे परिजनों ने छपरा के जगह हाजीपुर ले गए। जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। जानकारी के अनुसार साइकिल सवार फुलवरिया टोले कपशहर गांव के नगीना राम का पुत्र धर्मनाथ राम बताया जाता है। जो घरेलू सामान खरीदने साइकल से फुलवरिया गया था और अपने घर लौट रहा था। जिसे छपरा की तरफ जा रहे एक बुलेट सवार ने जोरदार ठोकर मार दी। जिससे वह बुरी तरह घायल हो गया।

घटना के समय मौजूद लोगों ने बताया कि बुलेट के पीछे एक बोलेरो आ रहा था। धक्का लगते ही पीछे से आ रहा बोलेरो ने बुलेट सवार व्यक्ति को उठाकर गाड़ी में बैठा लिया जबकि दूसरा व्यक्ति बोलेरो से उतरकर बुलेट लेकर छपरा की ओर फरार हो गया। इस घटना के बाद ग्रामीण आक्रोशित हो गए एवं चकिया पुल पर इट एवं लकड़ी रख कुछ देर के लिए जाम कर दिया। जिसकी सूचना मिलते ही थानाध्यक्ष शिव अमित प्रकाश कौशिक,अपर थानाध्यक्ष अंसार अहमद सिद्दीकी,एसआई संजय कुमार भारती एवं एसटीएफ के जवान मौके पर पहुंचे एवं ग्रामीणों को समझा बुझा कर जाम समाप्त कराया। जाम करीब 45 मिनट लगा रहा।

