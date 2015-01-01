पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:पटना-गया जाने वाले लोगों को जाम से जल्द मिलेगा छुटकारा

मखदुमपुर/गया4 घंटे पहले
शहर से गुजरी पटना-गया मुख्य सड़क मार्ग एनएच 83 पर रात के सात बजे से ही बालू लदे ट्रक से होने वाले जाम से छुटकारा दिलाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने एक बड़ा निर्णय लिया है। जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार के निर्देश पर शहर में बालू लदे ट्रक की इंट्री पर रोक लगा दी गई है। अब बालू लदे ट्रक सेरथुआ मोड़ से अंदर घुसकर शकुराबाद के रास्ते अरवल पहुंचेगी और इसके बाद पटना जाएगी। बालू लदे ट्रक के शहर में घुसने से रोकने के लिए सेरथुआ मोड़ पर स्थायी बैरिकेडिंग कर 24 घंटे पुलिस की तैनाती कर दी गई है। मखदुमपुर सीओ राजीव रंजन ने बताया कि बालू लदे ट्रक के शहर में इंट्री होने से लगातार जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो रही थी। प्रशासन को इसकी लगातार शिकायत मिल रही थी। खासकर रात के सात बजे से लेकर 12 बजे तक जिले के मई गांव से लेकर पटना जिले के नदौल और उसके आगे तक ट्रकों का जाम लगा रहता था। इससे पटना से गया या गया से पटना जाने वाले आम यात्रियों को काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही थी। कभी-कभी तो दो-दो घंटे तक आवागमन ठप पड़ जाता था। आम जनता को ही रही परेशानी को दूर करने के लिए ही प्रशासन ने बालू लदे ट्रक का रुट डायवर्ट किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि बालू लदे ट्रक को छोड़कर अन्य सामान से लदे ट्रकों की शहर के रास्ते इंट्री जारी रहेगी। चेक पोस्ट पर जांच कर ही ट्रक को शहर के रास्ते प्रवेश करने की अनुमति दी जाएगी। इधर, प्रशासन के इस निर्णय की सराहना करते हुए पूर्वी सरेण विकास समिति की अध्यक्ष मानती कुमारी, संजय कुमार समेत कई लोगों ने कहा कि बालू लदे ट्रक के शहर में प्रवेश नहीं होने से जाम की समस्या से काफी राहत मिलेगी।

