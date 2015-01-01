पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:साईं टीम ने अब्दुल कलाम टीम को नौ विकेट से हराया

मखदुमपुर4 घंटे पहले
जहानाबाद जिला क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के तत्वावधान में मखदुमपुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत चोबा बिगहा सूर्य मंदिर खेल मैदान पर आयोजित जहानाबाद सीनियर डिवीज़न क्रिकेट लीग का 27 वां मुकाबला साईं क्रिकेट क्रिकेट क्लब और अब्दुल कलाम क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच खेला गया, जिसमें साईं क्रिकेट क्लब की टीम ने 9 विकटों से शानदार जीत दर्ज की। सुबह टॉस अब्दुल कलाम टीम के कप्तान आमिर आलम ने जीता और पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया।

खराब मौसम के कारण मैच देर से शुरू हुआ। पहले बल्लेबाजी करने आयी अब्दुल कलाम की टीम निर्धारित 30 ओवरों के खेल में 21.2 ओवरों में 97 रन बना कर ऑल ऑउट हो गयी, जिसमें हर्षित कुमार ने 36, सत्यम ने 18 जबकि चितरंजन ने 7 रनों का योगदान दिया। गेंदबाजी में साईं की टीम की ओर से लेग स्पिनर आदित्य ने 4, अमृत ने 2 जबकि अतुल राज ने 1 विकेट लिए।

98 रनों के छोटे से लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी साईं की टीम ने धमाकेदार शुरुआत की और लक्ष्य को 8.2 ओवरों में ही 1 विकेट के नुकसान पर हासिल कर लिया। विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज रोहित राणावत ने नाबाद 56, सचिन कुमार ने 21 जबकि अतुल राज ने नाबाद 4 रन बनाए। अब्दुल कलाम टीम की ओर से गेंदबाजी में मंजीत को एकमात्र विकेट मिला।

