चुनावी दंगल:जो बिहार के बेटे को अबतक न्याय नहीं दिला सका वो राज्य के लिए क्या करेगा

मांझा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा सांसद रवि किशन ने माधव उच्चतर विद्यालय के खेल मैदान में चुनावी सभा को किया संबोधित

भाजपा सांसद और सिनेस्टार रवि किशन ने माधव उच्चतर विद्यालय के खेल मैदान में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए दिवंगत अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को लेकर तेजस्वी यादव और कांग्रेस पार्टी पर हमला बोला। उन्‍होंने कहा कि बिहार के बेटे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को मुंबई में न्याय नहीं मिला, इस लिए क्योंकि वहां महाराष्ट्र सरकार कांग्रेस की है और तेजस्वी यादव उसी के साथ हैं। जो बिहार के बेटे को न्याय नहीं दिलवा सका वो बिहार के लिए क्या करेगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि 15 साल पहले का बिहार और 15 साल बाद की सरकार में फर्क कर लीजिये, इसलिए आपको तय करना है कि हुडदंग वाला बिहार चाहिए या मोदी जी और नीतीश कुमार का विकास वाला बिहार चाहिए। आज भाजपा के शासन काल मे भगवान श्रीराम का भव्य मंदिर बन रहा है। एनडीए की सरकार में बिहार का विकास हो रहा है पहले जो भूल कर चुके है। भाजपा के उम्मीदवार रामप्रवेश राय को अपना बहुमूल्य वोट देकर जिताए। इसी के साथ लोगो को संबोधित करते हुए कईसन बलमा हमार के गीत गाकर लोगों के दिल को मोहते लोगों से कहा कि राम प्रवेश राय के जितने के बाद फिर हम यहां आएंगे और आपलोगों के साथ जीत का जश्न मिलकर मनाएंगे।

दिवंगत अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को लेकर तेजस्वी के बयान पर बोला हमला

भाजपा युवाओं को आइटी और सॉफ्टवेयर क्षेत्र में 5 लाख नौकरियां देगी : स्मृति ईरानी
गोपालगंज। नगर स्थित पंडित दिनदयाल उपाध्याय खेल मैदान में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करने मंगलवार को पहुंची केंद्रीय कपड़ा मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने कांग्रेस और राजद पर चुटकी ली। कहा कि लक्ष्मी हाथ और लालटेन पर सवार होकर नहीं आतीं। वे कमल पर सवार होकर आती हैं। इज्जत की रोटी कमाना और रहना धर्म सिखलाता है। हमारा धर्म चारा चुराना और गरीबों की रोटी छीनना नहीं सिखाता। भाजपा का धर्म है राष्ट्रीयता और मनुष्यता की रक्षा करना। युवाओं को प्रोत्साहित करना। महिलाओं का सम्मान एवं गरीबों का उत्थान। स्मृति गोपालगंज से एनडीए प्रत्याशी सुबास सिंह के पक्ष में चुनावी सभा को सं‍बोधित कर रही थीं।ॉ

एनडीए की पहचान उसकी वफादारी और वचनबद्धता से है
उन्होंने कहा कि एनडीए की पहचान उसकी वफादारी और वचनबद्धता से है। बिहार को नया और विकसित देखना है तो एनडीए को जिताएं। एनडीए की सरकार बनी तो भाजपा बिहार के युवाओं को आइटी और सॉफ्टवेयर क्षेत्र में पांच लाख नौकरियां देगी। स्मृति ईरानी ने कहा कि बिहार को डिजिटल बनाने के लिए कक्षा छह से ऊपर के वर्गों में कंप्यूटर की नि:शुल्क शिक्षा दी जाएगी। इससे युवाओं को बिहार में ही आइटी के क्षेत्र में रोजगार के अवसर मिलेंगे। केंद्रीय कपड़ा मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने कहा है कि बिहार को एनडीए सरकार ने जंगलराज से मुक्ति दिलाया है। पहले बिहार में जंगलराज था। एनडीए की सरकार में बिहार में एलईडी का जमाना आ गया है।

पहले मां-बेटी को दिन में घर से बाहर निकलने पर सोचना पड़ता था
राजद पर निशाना साधते हुए उन्होंने एनडीए की सरकार की उपलब्धियों को गिनाया। उन्होंने कहा कि राजद के शासनकाल में बिहार में मां-बेटी दिन में भी घर से बाहर नहीं निकल पाती थीं। मां-बेटी को घर से बाहर निकलने पर यह सोचना पड़ता था कि वे सुरक्षित लौटेंगी कि नहीं। अब दिन की कौन कहे रात में भी लोग कहीं भी आ जा सकते हैं। एनडीए सरकार बिहार को जंगल राज से मुक्ति दिलाकर विकसित बिहार बनाने के लिए काम कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गरीबों के लिए आयुष्मान योजना शुरू किया। इस योजना से गरीब गंभीर बीमारी होने पर पांच लाख रुपये तक अपना नि:शुल्क इलाज करा रहे हैं। उज्जवला योजना से अब मां बहने रसोई गैस चूल्हा पर खाना बना रही हैं। उन्होंंने कहा कि कोरोना के समय सरकार हर गरीब को नि:शुल्क अनाज दे रही है। किसानों के खाता में सरकार रुपये भेज रही है।

