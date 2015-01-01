पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व - त्योहार:पीड़िया पर्व को लेकर मांझी के रामघाट पर उमड़ी युवतियों की भीड़, लंबी उम्र की कामना

मांझी3 घंटे पहले
भाई बहन के सामाजिक व आध्यात्मिक रिश्ते को मजबूत करने वाला तथा भोजपुरी क्षेत्रों में प्रचलित पीड़िया पर्व के मद्देनजर सरयू नदी के राम घाट पर युवतियों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। डीजे के साथ दर्जनों चारपहिया वाहनों पिकअप, ट्रैक्टर आदि पर सवार युवतियों ने सरयु में पीड़िया प्रवाहित कर पर्व का विधिवत समापन किया।

डीजे की धुन पर थिरकती युवतियां आकर्षण का केन्द्र बनी हुई थीं। वाहनों की लंबी कतार को नियंत्रित करने के लिए मांझी पुलिस को कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। अनहोनी को रोकने को लेकर पीएसआई अल्का सिन्हा पुलिस बल के साथ मुस्तैद थी।

युवतियों ने बताया कि गोवर्धन पूजा में प्रयोग में लाये जाने वाले गाय के गोबर का एक -एक पीड़िया को साक्षी मानकर बहनें अपने भाइयों की खुशी के लिए ईश्वर से मन्नत मांगती हैं तथा मान्यता के अनुसार गोबर की पीड़िया के साथ भाईयों की पीड़ा को नदी या तालाब में प्रवाहित करती हैं।

