चुनाव:आधी आबादी ने ईमानदारी से निभाया जिम्मा

मांझी4 घंटे पहले
मतदान में पुरुषों की अपेक्षा महिलाओं ने बढ़-चढ़ कर हिस्सा लिया। पहली बार मतदान करने पहुंचे युवक-युवतियों में कुछ अलग उमंग दिखा। असमर्थता के बावजूद कई वृद्ध व दिव्यांग अपने परिजनों के साथ बूथ पर वोट देने पहुंचे। मतदान सुबह सात बजे से आरम्भ हुआ लेकिन खड़रहियां गांव स्थित बूथ संख्या 11 एवं दाउदपुर स्थित बूथ संख्या 27 एवं बूथ संख्या 134 पर इवीएम में तकनीकी गड़बड़ी के कारण मतदान कुछ देर से शुरू हुआ। मांझी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी नील कमल व सीओ दिलीप कुमार बीच-बीच में क्षेत्र के बूथों का रिपोर्ट लेते रहे। वहीं मांझी थानाध्यक्ष नीरज मिश्रा व दाउदपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुजीत कुमार चौधरी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की कमान संभाले हुए थे। दिन भर पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी की गश्ती जारी रही। विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 428 मतदान केंद्रों पर मंगलवार की सुबह कुछ बूथों को छोड़कर मतदान शुरू हो गया।शुरुआती दौर में मतदान केंद्रों पर काफी भीड़ देखी गयी।फिर दोपहर तक भीड़ कम हो गयी।अचानक दो पहर के बाद मतदान की रफ्तार बढ़ने लगी।सुबह 09 बजे तक 09%,11 बजे तक 14%,01 बजे तक 22%, 03 बजे तक 31% तथा 05 बजे तक 48% मतदान हुआ।

