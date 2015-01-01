पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मांझी में ट्रक ने बाइक में मारी ठोकर, ड्यूटी जा रहे फाइनेंस कंपनी के फिल्ड अफसर की मौत

मांझी3 घंटे पहले
  • छपरा-सीवान मार्ग पर हुआ हादसा, टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि मौके पर ही युवक ने दम तोड़ा

छपरा- सीवान मुख्य मार्ग (एनएच 531) पर बेलदारी मोड़ के समीप शुक्रवार की सुबह तेज रफ्तार ट्रक के चपेट में आने से एक 21 वर्षीय बाइक सवार युवक की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते हीं दाउदपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुजीत कुमार चौधरी आनन-फानन में दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पहुंच गए और शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए छपरा भेज दिया। वहीं पुलिस की तत्परता से पीछा कर ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया गया।

जबकि चालक मौके का लाभ उठा कर भाग निकला। घटना-स्थल पर जांच-पड़ताल के दौरान बाइक के कागज व मोबाइल नम्बर मिलने के बाद युवक की पहचान कर पुलिस ने मृतक के परिजनों को फोन पर सूचित किया। काफी दुखद घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर परिजन सन्न रह गए। जानकारी के अनुसार मढ़ौरा थाना क्षेत्र के हसनपुरा गांव निवासी बालेश्वर प्रसाद का द्वितीय पुत्र नवनीत कुमार एकमा स्थित माइक्रो फाइनेंस कम्पनी में कर्मी था और सुबह में अपनी होंडा साइन बाइक से ड्यूटी जा रहा था।

जैसे हीं वह बेलदारी के पास पहुंचा तेज गति से गुजर रहे ट्रक ने विपरीत साइड में जाकर जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिससे घटना-स्थल पर हीं उसने दम तोड़ दिया। इस घटना की जानकारी मिलते हीं बदहवास परिजन किसी तरह दाउदपुर थाना पहुंचे और दहाड़ मारकर रोने लगे। पिता बालेश्वर प्रसाद व माता दुर्गावती देवी पुत्र के शव को देख कर बार-बार मूर्छित हो रहे थे।

जानकारी के अनुसार बालेश्वर प्रसाद के तीन पुत्रो में मृतक दूसरा था। जो 2 वर्षों से एकमा में फाइनेंस कम्पनी में फील्ड अफसर के पोस्ट पर था। घर से दो दिन के छुट्टी बिताकर शुक्रवार को ड्यूटी पर जा रहा था। तभी दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गया। उसके परिवार व गांव का माहौल मातमी बताया जा रहा है।

