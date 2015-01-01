पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:खजुहटी में अजीत हलचल व अभिषेक तिवारी के सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में झूम उठे लोग

मांझी21 मिनट पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मटियार पंचायत के खजुहटी गांव में लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ व्रत की अगली संध्या पर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें छपरा और सीवान के दो मशहूर भोजपुरी लोक गायक अजीत हलचल तथा अभिषेक तिवारी ने अपनी टीम के साथ अपनी बेहतरीन गायकी से बड़ी संख्या में जुटे दर्शक-श्रोताओं को झूमने पर मजबूर कर दिया।

गायक अजित हलचल ने निमिया लगईलु असनवा ए मइया जैसे भक्ति गीतों से कार्यकम की शुरुआत की तो अभिषेक तिवारी द्वारा गाए गए लागल बा लगनवा पूरा द अरमानवा, केहू नईखे बलवान हनुमान जइसन आदि गीतों पर दे रात तक लोग खूब झूमते दिखे।

कार्यक्रम के शुभारंभ में मटियार पंचायत के मुखिया पति व जदयूू नेेता जयप्रकाश महतो द्वारा दोनों कलाकारों सहित कार्यकम के आयोजनकर्ताओ को अंग वस्त्र एवं माला पहना कर सम्मानित किया गया। मौके पर सुमन प्रसाद, क्षेत्र के मशहूर तबला वादक प्रिंस कुमार, सोनू पाण्डेय, धनंजय ठाकुर, पवन माली, विश्वजीत पाण्डेय, प्रकाश बिन, रामजी बिन, भागीरथी बिन, मालिक बिन, सियाराम बिन, संतोष साह सहित कई गणमान्य लोग मौजूद थे।

