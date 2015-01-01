पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धांजलि सभा:सामाजिक पृष्ठभूमि में शिववचन बाबू का बहुमूल्य योगदान

मांझी3 घंटे पहले
कोहड़ा बाजार स्थित आवासीय परिसर में बुधवार को दिवंगत समाजसेवी शिववचन प्रसाद की याद में श्रद्धांजलि सभा का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें बड़ी संख्या में क्षेत्र के गणमान्य लोग शामिल हुए और उनकी तस्वीर पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।

सभा को सम्बोधित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने कहा कि 1929 में किसान परिवार में जन्मे शिववचन बाबू ने आगे चल कर ट्रेड यूनियन से भी जुड़ कर मजदूरों के हक की लड़ाई लड़ी। क्षेत्र में समाजिक व राजनीतिक-कार्यों की पृष्ठ-भूमि तैयार करने में उनके बहुमूल्य योगदान को नही भुलाया जा सकता।

वे अपने जमाने के फुटबॉल के बेहतरीन खिलाड़ी थे।स्व. शिववचन बाबू के सुपुत्र ओमप्रकाश कुशवाहा ने कहा कि वे आदर्श पिता और हम सबके प्रेरणास्रोत थे। कामरेड अरुण कुमार ने उनसे जुड़े संस्मरण की चर्चा की।

श्रद्धांजलि सभा में रालोसपा के जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ अशोक कुशवाहा, लक्ष्मण प्रसाद सिन्हा, श्यामसुंदर सिंह कुशवाहा, तारकेश्वर सिंह, संजय शान, जनार्दन प्रसाद, जयप्रकाश प्रसाद, भोला प्रसाद, राजकुमार राय, शिवबालक सिंह, विश्वामित्र सिंह, विजय सिंह, शिवनाथ सिंह आदि थे।

