हजारों की क्षति:सिसवां में आग लगने से हजारों की क्षति

मांझी7 घंटे पहले
दाउदपुर थाना क्षेत्र के सिसवां गांव में शनिवार को अचानक आग लगने से खेत में रखे धान के करीब डेढ़ सौ बोझे जल कर राख हो गए। वहीं लोगों की तत्परता से बड़ी संख्या में धान के बोझे जलने से बचा लिए गए। वहीं सूचना मिलने पर दाउदपुर पुलिस अग्नि शमन वाहन के साथ पहुंची और आग बुझाने में सहयोग किया। आग की लपटें इतनी तेज थी कि बुझाने में काफी परेशानी हुई। पीड़ित किसान प्रभु महतो ने बताया कि कड़ी मेहनत और अच्छे लागत से इस बार धान की अच्छी उपज हुई थी। जो आग में जलकर खाक हो गया। छठ महापर्व को लेकर पिटनी नही हो पाई थी।

