चुनावी सभा:हमने हर घर बिजली देकर पहले ही लालू के लालटेन युग को समाप्त कर दिया है : नीतीश

मांझी2 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने मांझी में सभा को संबोधित किया, लालू-राबड़ी की सरकार को जंगलराज बताया

सिटी रिपाेर्टर|मांझी
हमारी सरकार ने 2018 में ही हर घर बिजली पहुंचा कर लालटेन के युग को समाप्त कर दिया था। बिहार की जनता अब 15 वर्ष पुरानी लालू-राबड़ी के जंगलराज की ओर लौटने को तैयार नहीं है। आज रात में भी लोग बेहिचक सड़कों पर निकल रहे हैं। किसी के लिए परिवार हीं सब कुछ है लेकिन हमारे लिए पूरा बिहार हीं एक परिवार की तरह है। जिसका पूरा ख्याल रखना हम जानते हैं। यह बातें मांझी विधान क्षेत्र से एनडीए की जदयू प्रत्याशी माधवी सिंह के पक्ष में नरपलिया बाजार के मैदान में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कही। कुमार ने लालू-राबड़ी की सरकार पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा जिसने अपने पूरे शासन काल मे जहां 95 हजार लोगों को नौकरी दी। वहीं हमारी सरकार ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में 6 लाख से अधिक लोगों को नौकरी दी।
अगर प्रतिद्वंद्वी प्रत्याशी की जीत हुई तो मांझी जल उठेगा: सांसद सिग्रीवाल
वहीं सांसद जनार्दन सिंह सिग्रीवाल ने कहा कि अगर प्रतिद्वंदी प्रत्याशी की जीत हुई तो मांझी जल उठेगा। अगर मांझी में शांति के साथ विकास चाहिए तो एनडीए प्रत्याशी को जिताना हीं होगा। वहीं प्रत्याशी माधवी सिंह ने 3 नवंबर को तीर पर बटन दबा कर विजयी बनाने की अपील की। सभा को विधान पार्षद वीरेंद्र नारायण यादव, ललन सर्राफ, जितेंद्र कुमार नीरज, वैद्यनाथ प्रसाद विकल, संतोष महतो, नजीमुल होदा, हेम नारायण सिंह, शारदानंद सिंह, प्रो. ओम प्रकाश सिंह, मनोज सिंह, उमा शंकर ओझा, पंकज सिंह, बाल मुकुंद चौहान, लगनदेव तिवारी, हसनैन अंसारी, मनोज प्रसाद आदि ने भी संबोधित किया। अध्यक्षता व संचालन उमेश ठाकुर ने किया।

जंगलराज के युवराज की वापसी न होने दें, एनडीए की सरकार बनाए: धर्मेंद्र प्रधान

बिहार में पुनः जंगल राज के युवराज की वापसी न होने दे,बिहार के विकास के लिए फिर एनडीए के नेतृत्व वाली डबल इंजन की सरकार बनाए। उक्त बातें भारत सरकार के पेट्रोल मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने तरैया के मंझोपुर हीरा सिंह क्रीड़ा मैदान में बीजेपी प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा। जो लोग बिहार में अस्थिरता पैदा करते है,जो लोग बिहार में जातीय स्पर्धा करके समाज को खंडित करके अपना परिवार वाद चलना चाहते है,जो लोग प्रजातंत्र पर विश्वास नही करते है,जो लोग नर संहार करते है ऐसे ही लोग मिलकर महागठबंधन बनाए है। मित्रों ऐसे लोगों के जंगल राज को पुनः बिहार में काबिज होने का मौका मत दीजिए।ये लोग बिहार का विकास नहीं विनाश चाहते है। बिहार के विकास के लिए डबल इंजन की सरकार चुनिए और नीतीश कुमार को बिहार का पुनः मुख्यमंत्री बनाए।

काम करने में विश्वास करते हैं
तेजस्वी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि वे आगामी सरकार बनने पर पहली कैबिनेट की बैठक एक साथ दस लाख लोगों को नौकरी देंगे। हम जनता को बरगलाते नहीं बल्कि काम करने में विश्वास करते हैं। वहीं समय-समय पर किये गए कार्यों के अवलोकन व कमियों को देखने के क्षेत्र भ्रमण भी करते हैं। हर घर बिजली, नल-जल, शौचालय के बाद हमारी सरकार बनी तो हर गांव में सोलर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाया जाएगा। ताकि बिजली जाने पर भी रात में गांव जगमग रहे। साफ- सफाई पर भी ध्यान दिया जाएगा।

शिक्षा व स्वास्थ्य, सड़क के क्षेत्र में भी काफी सुधार हुआ है। हमने महिलाओं को नगर निकाय व त्रि स्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव में 50 प्रतिशत एवं सरकारी सेवा और पुलिस में 35 प्रतिशत आरक्षण देकर सम्मान देने का काम किया है। पुरुष और महिला मिल कर काम करें तभी विकास की गाड़ी को आगे बढ़ाया जा सकता है। उन्होंने बिहार में चलाई जा रही अनेक योजनाओं की भी चर्चा की। मुख्यमंत्री ने मांझी की एनडीए प्रत्याशी माधवी सिंह को भारी मतों से जीता कर फिर से बिहार के विकास की गाड़ी को आगे बढ़ाने की अपील की।

20 वर्ष पहले बिहार में बिजली व सड़कें नहीं थी, आज ऐसा नहीं : रवि किशन

चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए गोरखपुर के सांसद सह भोजपुरी फिल्म के सुपर स्टार रवि किशन ने कहा कि जब हम 20 वर्ष पूर्व बिहार में फिल्म की शूटिंग करने आते थे।तो बिहार में न सड़क थी और न ही बिजली थी।लोग कहते थे कि रवि किशन जी हीरोइन को छुपा लीजिए।नहीं तो किडनैपिंग हो जायेगा। पहले ऐसा था आपके जंगल राज का बिहार। पहले महिलाएं घर से बाहर नही निकलती थी। पहले बिहार में गोली चलती थी,डकैती होती थी तथा छिनैती होती थी। आप घर जाकर पूछिएगा पहले बिहार कैसा था और आज बिहार कैसा है। आज बिहार नीतीश कुमार और नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में विकास के पथ पर आगे बढ़ रहा है। कोरोना काल मे 80 करोड़ जनता को मुफ्त अनाज दी गई। आज बिहार में सड़कें बन गयी है।

