मंसूरचक:बछवाड़ा विधानसभा से सुरेंद्र मेहता की जीत से मंसूरचक भाजपा जदयू कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी, खेली रंगों की होली

मंसूरचक3 घंटे पहले
बिहार विधानसभा 2020 के चुनाव परिणाम में बछवाड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुरेंद्र मेहता के विजयी होने पर मंसूरचक प्रखंड क्षेत्र के भाजपा व जदयू कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर दौड़ पड़ी। मंगलवार की सुबह मतगणना आरंभ होने से पहले ही चुनाव परिणाम से अपडेट रहने के लिए लोग टीवी स्क्रीन के सामने बैठ गए और कुछ लोग अपना कार्य करते हुए स्मार्टफोन पर नजरें लगाए हुए थे।

दिन चढ़ने के साथ ही भाजपा के सुरेंद्र मेहता और सीपीआई के अवधेश राय के बीच मतगणना में कांटे की टक्कर होने लगी और चौक चौराहे पर कार्यकर्ता अपने अपने उम्मीदवार के अंततः हर हाल में जीत जाने के दावे करने लगे। शाम करीब आठ बजे सोशल मीडिया पर कई लोगों ने सुरेंद्र मेहता के जीत जाने की खबर पोस्ट कर दी।

हालांकि आधिकारिक व अंतिम परिणाम देर रात आया जिसमें नजदीकी मुकाबले में सुरेंद्र मेहता ही जीते। चुनाव परिणाम में दूसरे स्थान पर सीपीआई के अवधेश कुमार राय रहे। वहीं तीसरे स्थान पर रहे निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी शिवप्रकाश गरीबदास ने करीब 39 हजार वोट लाकर सबको चौंकाया और जमीनी पकड़ का एहसास करा दिया।

नवनिर्वाचित विधायक सुरेंद्र मेहता को भाजयुमो जिलाध्यक्ष राममूर्ति चौधरी, जदयू नेता गंगा चौधरी, मुखिया राजीव पासवान,भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष केदारनाथ दत्त झा,भाजपा नेता अखिलेश कुमार, पवन कुमार पवनदेव, मनोज गुप्ता, अमित कुमार,महिला जदयू जिलाध्यक्षमंसूरचक क्रांति कुमारी आदि ने बधाई दी है।बुधवार को एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर व अबीर गुलाल लगाकर जीत का जश्न मनाया।

