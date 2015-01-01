पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:मंसूरचक में दो पक्षों के विवाद में पुलिस पर मारपीट का आरोप

मंसूरचकएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मंसूरचक थाना क्षेत्र के गणपतौल पंचायत के वार्ड सात में दो पक्षों के बीच सोमवार कि दोपहर हुये विवाद में मारपीट के बाद ‌आयी पुलिस पर एक पक्ष के लोगों ने पुलिस पर मारपीट का आरोप लगा कर पेट्रोल पंप के समीप दलसिंहसराय पिपरा पथ को जाम कर दिया।थानाध्यक्ष पवन कुमार के समझाने व आरोपी पुलिस पदाधिकारी पर कार्रवाई के आश्वासन पर एक घंटे बाद सड़क जाम समाप्त हुआ। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि संजीव मिश्रा व अभिजीत मिश्रा दोनों रिश्ते में भाई है तथा एक ही मकान में वर्षों से रह रहे थे।पिता कि मौत के बाद घर को लेकर दोनों पक्षों के बीच कई बार मारपीट एवं ग्रामीण पंचायत भी हुई थी। संजीव बाहर रह कर मजदूरी कर गुजर-बसर करता है। सोमवार को संजीव कि पत्नी दीपावली को लेकर घर साफ सफाई करने पहुंची तो देखी कि उसके घर में ताला के उपर ताला लगा है।जब इसका कारण पुछने गयी तभी अभिजीत व उसके परिजन मारपीट पर उतारू हो घर से भगा दिया तो वह इसकी शिकायत करने मंसूरचक पुलिस के पास पहुंची।थाने से उक्त मामले की जांच को पहुंचे एएसआई निर्मल कुमार सिंह से भी अभिजीत मिश्रा के परिजन उलझ गये। हालांकि अभिजीत ने पुलिस पदाधिकारी पर उसे और उसकी मां के साथ मारपीट कर बेहोश कर देने का आरोप लगाया है। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित अभिजीत के परिजनों व स्थानीय लोगों ने समसा पेट्रोल पंप के निकट दलसिंहसराय पिपरा पीडब्ल्यूडी पथ को जाम कर मारपीट करने वाले पुलिस पदाधिकारी को बर्खास्त करने कि मांग करते हुये सड़क को जाम ‌कर दिया। थानाध्यक्ष ने आक्रोशित लोगों को समझा बुझाकर शांत कराया और कारवाई का भरोसा देकर सड़क जाम समाप्त करवाया।

