पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विधानसभा चुनाव:मंसूरचक में ईवीएम खराब विलंब से शुरू हुआ मतदान

मंसूरचक3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंसूरचक प्रखंड क्षेत्र में बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण का मतदान शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हो गया। मतदान केंद्र संख्या 57 मध्य विद्यालय बहरामपुर, 33 क एन एन सिन्हा प्लस टू विद्यालय मंसूरचक में आधा घंटा व बूथ संख्या 8 क साठा चक्का में एक घंटा ईवीएम मशीन खराब हो जाने के कारण देर से मतदान शुरू हो पाया। शेष सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर ससमय मतदान आरंभ हो गया था। तीन बजे दिन के बाद मतदान केंद्रों पर पदाधिकारी व पोलिंग एजेंट मतदाताओं का इंतजार करते रहे। महिला मतदाताओं ने बढ चढ कर मतदान में हिस्सा लिया। कोविड 19 के कारण दिए गये निर्देश का पालन लगभग किसी भी बूथ पर नहीं देखने को मिला। अधिकांश बूथों पर बिना मास्क लगाये और बिना सोसल डिस्टेंस का पालन किये सभी मतदाताओं ने पिछले चुनावों की तरह कतारबद्ध होकर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। प्रखंड निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह बीडीओ शत्रुघ्न रजक, सीओ ममता कुमारी, वोटिंग के दौरान माॅनिटरिंग करते रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें