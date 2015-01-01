पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंसूरचक:समसा पशु अस्पताल की हालत जर्जर

मंसूरचक4 घंटे पहले
मंसूरचक प्रखंड क्षेत्र के समसा गांव मे स्थित पशु चिकित्सालय भवन की स्थिति जर्जर हो चुकी है। इस अस्पताल की स्थापना किराए के मकान में 1980 ई में किया गया था। हालांकि प्रखंड स्तर पर कृत्रिम गर्भाधान केन्द्र की व्यवस्था अभी तक नहीं है। समसा पशु चिकित्सालय में पदस्थापित डॉ दिलीप कुमार फिलहाल अहियापुर और भरौल के अतिरिक्त प्रभार में भी चल रहे हैं। पशु चिकित्सालय के हालत का अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि चिकित्सक को आते जाते हुए शायद ही किसी ने देखा हो।
पशुधन पर्यवेक्षक और डाटा इंट्री ऑपरेटर के भरोसे अस्पताल: अस्पताल में पशु चिकित्सकों के समय नहीं दे पाने के कारण प्रखंड के पशुपालकों का इलाज भगवान भरोसे से ही चलता है। किसी को भी पशु संबंधित कोई बीमारी हो तो ग्रामीण पशु चिकित्सक की मदद लेनी पड़ती है। बताया जाता है कि प्रखंड के सभी पशु चिकित्सालय में कम से कम दो दर्जन पशुपालकों के लिए सरकारी स्तर पर सीमेन उपलब्ध कराई जाती है लेकिन आज तक किसी को भी सीमेन मिलते नहीं देखा गया है। जिसके कारण पशुपालक प्राइवेट घूम घूम कर सीमेन चढ़ाने वालों से सम्पर्क करते है जिसके एवज में पशुपालकों से मनमाने रुपए वसूले जाते हैं।

गुरुवार को यहां पशुधन पर्यवेक्षक शत्रुघ्न राम और डाटा इंट्री ऑपरेटर रीता कुमारी उपस्थित थे लेकिन चिकित्सक नहीं। 1980 ई में पशु चिकित्सालय की स्थापना की गई और तब से आज तक किराए के मकान में ही चल रहा है। अब तक ना जमीन उपलब्ध हो सका और ना ही मकान बन पाया।

वहीं यहां पदस्थापित पशु चिकित्सक डा दिलीप कुमार ने बताया कि अतिरिक्त प्रभार की वजह से परेशानी हो रही है। जरूरत के हिसाब से लोगों को दी जाती है। कई दवाएं अभी आने वाली है। सीमेन जब भी उपलब्ध रहता है पशुपालकों को इसकी सुविधा दी जाती है।

