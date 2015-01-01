पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनरुआ में रिश्ते शर्मसार:सनकी भाई ने अपने छोटे भाई को मार डाला, खुद पहुंचा थाने, पर नहीं कबूला जुर्म

मसौढ़ी14 मिनट पहले
आरोपी रुदल सिंह।
  • मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त है आरोपी भाई
  • भाई को मारकर पुलिस से जान बचाने की गुहार लगाई

धनरुआ थाने के भखरी गांव में मंगलवार की सुबह एक सनकी अधेड़ भाई ने अपने छोटे भाई 30 वर्षीय जयप्रकाश सिंह उर्फ बुधन सिंह को घर में लगे चापाकल की हैंडिल से लगातार वार कर मौत के घाट उतार दिया।

जयप्रकाश सिंह की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इधर, उक्त घटना को अंजाम देकर आरोपी भाई 40 वर्षीय रुदल सिंह थाने पहुंचा और खुद को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। हालांकि, खबर लिखे जाने तक उसने अपना जुर्म कबूल नहीं किया था। पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इस संबंध में मृतक के पिता सुमन सिंह ने अपने बड़े पुत्र आरोपी रुदल सिंह पर हत्या का आरोप लगा नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है।

बिना कुछ कहे कर दिया हमला
मंगलवार की सुबह आरोपी रुदल सिंह ने घर में लगे चापाकल के हैंडिल को निकाल लिया और गांव से पूरब-दक्षिण में स्थित सोनू सिंह के घर के पास बैठे अपने भाई जयप्रकाश सिंह के पास पहुंच गया और बिना कुछ कहे जानलेवा हमला कर मौत के घाट उतार दिया। बाद में थाने पहुंच कर उसने पुलिस से जान बचाने की गुहार लगाई। पुलिस की पूछताछ में कहा कि उसने अपने भाई को नहीं मारा। आरोपी भाई मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त है। उसका कलकाता के गोबरा मेंटल हॉस्पिटल में इलाज चल रहा है।

पत्नी के साथ कोलकाता से दो दिन पहले ही लौटा था बुधन
जयप्रकाश सिंह उर्फ बुधन सिंह कोलकाता में पत्तल बनाने और उसे थोक में बेचने का कारोबार करता था। वह रविवार को ही पत्नी के साथ घर लौटा था। बुधन ही अपने बड़े भाई का इलाज करा रहा था। वहीं हर महीने उसके लिए वहां से दवा भी भेजता था।

