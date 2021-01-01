पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ बदमाश:धनरुआ में छह अपराधियों ने हथियार के बल पर कार लूटी

मसौढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • नालंदा के कार चालक समेत चार युवकों को पीटा

पटना-गया मार्ग स्थित धनरुआ थाना के देवकुली गांव के पुल के पास रविवार की देर रात आधा दर्जन हथियारबंद अपराधियों ने कार सवाराें से लूटपाट की। बदमाशाें ने सड़क को अवरुद्ध कर गया की ओर से आ रही कार रुकवाई। उसके बाद उसमें सवार चालक समेत चार लोगों को हथियार के बल पर बाहर निकाला। उनके साथ मारपीट कर कार लूटकर चंपत हो गए।

अपराधियों ने इस दौरान कार मालिक नालंदा के थरथरी थाना क्षेत्र निवासी पप्पू कुमार व उसके तीन दोस्तों के साथ मारपीट कर मोबाइल, पर्स व सोने की चेन के अलावा अन्य कई सामान लूट लिया और उन्हें बुरी तरह घायल कर दिया। सुबह होने पर जख्मी पप्पू कुमार अपने दोस्तों के साथ धनरुआ थाने पहुंचा और घटना के संबंध में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई।

पटना के भागवत नगर जा रहे थे सभी
बताया जाता है कि प्रोपर्टी डीलर पप्पू कुमार अपने गांव थरथरी से दोस्तों के साथ स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार से पटना के भागवत नगर अपने डेरा जा रहा था, तभी उक्त अपराधियों ने लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया। इधर, घटना के बाद पुलिस अपराधियों की टोह में विभिन्न जगहों पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों को खंगालने में जुटी थी। हालांकि पुलिस को कोई सुराग हाथ नहीं लग सका था।

