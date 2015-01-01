पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:मशरक दक्षिणी मंडल भाजपा के अध्यक्ष बने बीरबल प्रसाद

मशरक13 मिनट पहले
मशरक दक्षिणी मंडल भाजपा का अध्यक्ष बीरबल प्रसाद कुशवाहा को बनाया गया। जिला भाजपा के अध्यक्ष रामदयाल शर्मा ने बीरबल प्रसाद कुशवाहा को अध्यक्ष पद पर मनोनयन किया है। जिला भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के मंत्री रविरंजन सिंह मंटू ने बताया कि पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में दक्षिण मंडल अध्यक्ष जमादार राय ने पार्टी की नियमों के विरुद्ध जाकर पार्टी के विरोध में कार्य किया। जिसको देखते हुए भाजपा संगठन ने भाजपा के सक्रिय कार्यकर्ता बीरबल प्रसाद कुशवाहा को मशरक दक्षिणी मंडल भाजपा का अध्यक्ष पद से सुशोभित किया गया।

भाजपा का अध्यक्ष बनाए जाने पर महाराजगंज भाजपा सांसद जनार्दन सिंह सिग्रीवाल ने उन्हें फोन पर बधाई दी। मौके पर बधाई देने वालों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी किसान मोर्चा के जिला अध्यक्ष बबलू मिश्रा, जिला भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के मंत्री रवि रंजन सिंह मंटू, संतोष कुमार पाण्डेय, कृष्णा तिवारी, शत्रुघ्न सिंह व्यास जी, स्वामीनाथ गिरी, पूर्व मुखिया मुसाफिर सिंह, युवा मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष संजय तिवारी आदि लोगों ने उन्हें बधाई दी और उनके उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना की।

