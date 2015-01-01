पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केस दर्ज:मशरक में हुई मारपीट में व्यवसायी जख्मी, केस दर्ज

मशरक8 घंटे पहले
मशरक गोला में दो व्यवसायी के बीच जमकर मारपीट में एक युवक घायल हो गया। घायल युवक को मशरक प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया गया। घटना को ले दोनों तरफ से थाना में समानांतर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी गई है। जिसमें एक दर्जन लोगों को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया गया है। घटना के बाद पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। हार्डवेयर प्रतिष्ठान के प्रोपराइटर आनंद प्रसाद के पुत्र के साथ दुकान के सामने चार चक्का गाड़ी साइड करने के विवाद में जमकर मारपीट में गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

जिसे परिजनों द्वारा इलाज के लिए आनन-फानन में इलाज के लिए पीएचसी मशरक में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां उसकी पहचान गोला रोड निवासी आनंद प्रसाद के 20 वर्षीय पुत्र आशीष कुमार के रूप में हुई। मामले में घायल के परिजनों ने बताया कि सामने के दुकानदार द्वारा अपने दुकान के आगे ईट का बड़ा बोल्डर रख दिया गया है। उसी दौरान चार चक्का वाहन दुकान के आगे से गुजर रहा था उसी को जाने में दिक्कत हुई तो बकझक के दौरान विवाद बढ़ गया। आधा दर्जन लोगों ने मिलकर मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। वहीं दूसरे व्यवसायी बड़हिया टोला गांव निवासी ईट भट्टा और पेट्रोल पंप व्यवसायी रविंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि वे उनका इसुआपुर थाना क्षेत्र के श्याम कौड़ियां बाजार स्थित गणेश किसान सेवा केन्द्र से शाम में बिक्री का रूपया लेकर घर आ रहे थे कि मारपीट हो गई।

