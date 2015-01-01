पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:मशरक में मातृ-मृत्युदर में कमी लाने के लिए लगा कैंप, महिलाओं को दी जानकारी

मशरकएक घंटा पहले
  • सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान के तहत शिविर का किया गया आयोजन

शिशु एवं मातृ मृत्यु दर में कमी लाने को ले मशरक प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सोमवार को प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान के तहत शिविर लगाया गया। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डाॅ. अनंत नारायण कश्यप ने बताया कि शिविर में लाभार्थी महिलाओं की जांच एवं उपचार की गई। जिसमें सुविधाएं नि:शुल्क देकर गर्भवती को गर्भावस्था एवं प्रसव संबंधी समस्त जानकारी प्रदान दी गई। प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व दिवस का आयोजन हर माह की 9 तारीख होता है। शिविर में महिलाओं को उन्हें एचबी, एचआईवी, सिफलिस, बीपी, तापमान की जांच आदि की जांच सहित जटिलता की जांच की जा रही हैं। प्रभारी डाॅ. अनंत नारायण कश्यप ने बताया कि पीएचसी में प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व सुरक्षा अभियान के तहत सैकड़ों गर्भवती की स्वास्थ्य जांच की गई जिनका वजन और समय पर टीकाकरण किया गया।

मौके पर डाॅ. एसके विद्यार्थी, संजय कुमार, एकाउंटेंट जय नारायण, स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक परवेज राजा, अरूण कुमार सिंह, रूपेश कुमार तिवारी उपस्थित रहे। वही गर्भवती महिलाओं ने अल्ट्रासाउंड की सुविधा पीएचसी में नहीं रहने पर रोष जताया। वहीं गर्भवती ने बताया कि यदि पीएचसी में अल्ट्रासाउंड की व्यवस्था रहती तो उन्हें महंगे दामों पर निजी अल्ट्रासाउंड मशीन में जांच के लिए नहीं जाना पड़ता। जांच शिविर में गर्भवती की जांच में ब्लड प्रेशर, वजन, एचआईवी, हीमोग्लोबिन सहित अन्य जांच की गई।

