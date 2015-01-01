पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टूनामेंट:बॉलीबॉल में गोपालवाड़ी ने धनगड़हां टीम को हराया, 17 को होगा फाइनल

मशरक4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मशरक के सनौली के उर्दू उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय के प्रांगण में सनौली प्रीमियम बॉलीबॉल टूनामेंट हुआ। जिसमें गोपालवाड़ी टीम ने धनगड़हा टीम को 2/1से हरा फाइनल मैच में जगह सुरक्षित कर लिया। उद्घाटन विधायक बनियापुर के राजद विधायक के अधिवक्ता के पुत्र ऋतुराज सिंह और राजद अल्पसंख्यक प्रकोष्ठ के अध्यक्ष इम्तियाज खान उर्फ चुनु बाबू ने फीता काट कर एवं खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त कर व हाथ मिलाकर किया।

विधायक पुत्र ऋतुराज सिंह ने कहा कि बॉलीबॉल एक आधुनिक खेल है। जिससे शरीर का सम्पूर्ण व्यायाम भी हो जाता है। इस खेल से राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर के मानचित्र पर छा जाने की संभावना है। अधिवक्ता ऋतुराज सिंह ने टूनामेंट के आयोजन समिति के संरक्षक व प्रखंड राजद अल्पसंख्यक प्रकोष्ठ के अध्यक्ष इम्तेयाज खान उर्फ चुनू बाबू एवं समिति अध्यक्ष डॉ. इब्राहिम खाॅ समेत पूरे समिति सदस्यों को तहे दिल से धन्यवाद दिया। मौके पर मुखिया प्रतिनिधि संतोष परमार, अदनान खान, नासिर खान उपस्थित रहे। उद्घाटन मैच गोपालबाड़ी टीम बनाम धनगरहा टीम के बीच हुआ जिसमंे गोपालबाड़ी ने दो एक से जीत दर्ज कराई। इस टूनामेंट में नवादा, मढ़ौरा, सेमरी, सनौली, गोपालबाड़ी, धनगरहा, मेधुका आदि टीमों ने भाग लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें