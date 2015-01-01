पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:मशरक में भाजपा ने निकाला ममता बनर्जी का अर्थी जुलूस,फूंका पुतला

मशरक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के उपर पश्चिम बंगाल में टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा किए गए हमले व पथराव के विरोध में ममता बनर्जी का पुतला दहन किया गया।

मशरक दक्षिणी मंडल भाजपा के तत्वावधान में पश्चिम बंगाल के मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी का अर्थी जुलूस निकाल मशरक बाजार में भ्रमण करते हुए महाबीर मंदिर के पास एसएच- 90 एवं 73 मोड़ पर पुतला दहन कर विरोध प्रकट किया गया। भाजपा अध्यक्ष बीरबल प्रसाद कुशवाहा, विधान पार्षद ई. सच्चिदानंद राय के प्रतिनिधि व बीजेपी नेता कुमार रजनीश उर्फ झुन्ना पाण्डेय एवं जिला भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के मंत्री रविरंजन सिंह के नेतृत्व में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में जदयू के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष रामाधार सिंह, मंडल भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष संजय कुमार तिवारी, संजय सिंह कुशवाहा, डाॅ. प्रभात कुमार मिश्र, भृगु तिवारी, अजीत कुमार ठाकुर, अशोक यादव, बजरंग दल के अध्यक्ष नंदन ओझा मुख्य मुख्य रूप से शामिल रहे।

विधान पार्षद ई. सच्चिदानंद राय के प्रतिनिधि व बीजेपी नेता कुमार रजनीश उर्फ झुन्ना पाण्डेय ने कहा कि भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के उपर टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं के द्वारा किए गये हमला लोकतंत्र की मर्यादा को टीएमसी कार्यकर्ता धूमिल कर रहे है। इसपर मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी पर्दा डाल रही है। भाजपा अध्यक्ष बीरबल प्रसाद कुशवाहा ने कहा कि ममता बनर्जी के राज्य में इस तरह की घटना निन्दनीय है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें