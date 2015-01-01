पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:शिक्षिका से एक लाख 55 हजार अपराधियों ने छीना

मशरकएक घंटा पहले
मशरक में सेंट्रल बैंक से रुपए निकाल बाइक से घर जा रही शिक्षिका से बदमाश 1 लाख 55 हजार रुपए सहित बैग छीन फरार हो गये। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। मशरक कन्या मध्य विद्यालय के सहायक शिक्षिका मीरा कुमारी मशरक स्टेशन रोड स्थित सेंट्रल बैंक शाखा से एक लाख 25 हजार रुपए निकासी कर तथा पहले से 30 हजार रुपए बैंग में रखी थी। कुल एक लाख 55 हजार रुपए सहित बैंग हाथ से बाइक सवार बदमाश छीनकर फरार हो गये। रुपए छीनने के बाद पीड़िता शिक्षिका चिल्लाने लगी। बाइक चला रहा युवक जो शिक्षिका पुत्र है ने बाइक रोक चिल्लाया। अपनी मां शिक्षिका को बाइक से उतार अपराधियों का पीछा किया। लेकिन बाइक सवार अपराधी फरार हो गये। शिक्षिका मीरा कुमारी पचखंडा गांव की है। लेकिन मशरक यदू मोड़ पर भी घर बनाकर रहती है।

