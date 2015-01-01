पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:पिकअप ने बाइक में ठोकर मारी, ससुर व दामाद घायल

मशरक4 घंटे पहले
मशरक-महम्मदपुर एसएच-90 पर मशरक थाना क्षेत्र के महादेवा ब्रहम स्थान के पास मंगलवार को अनियंत्रित पिकअप ने मोटरसाइकिल सवार ससुर दामाद को जोरदार टक्कर मार फरार हो गया। जिसमें दोनों गंभीर रूप से घायलावस्था में सड़क पर ही तड़पने लगे और घटना की सूचना परिजनों को फोन से किया तो मौके पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने आनन-फानन में इलाज के लिए पीएचसी मशरक में भर्ती कराया। जहां घायल ससुर की पहचान कवलपुरा गांव निवासी स्व. बालेश्वर राय के 50 वर्षीय पुत्र सिंगासन राय और दामाद की पहचान पदुमपुर गांव निवासी शंकर राय के 38 वर्षीय पुत्र आशनारायण राय के रूप में हुई। मौके पर ड्यूटी पर तैनात चिकित्सक डॉ एस. के. विद्यार्थी ने घायलों का प्राथमिक उपचार कर बेहतर इलाज के लिए पटना पीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया।

घायल के परिजनों ने बताया कि पदुमपुर गांव में दामाद के यहां भैंस की तबीयत खराब थी उसी में ससुर गये थे वही से दोनों मंगलवार को मशरक से मवेशी चिकित्सक बुलाने जा रहे थे कि महादेवा ब्रहम स्थान के पास अनियंत्रित पिकअप ने टक्कर मार दी। घायलों में ससुर का एक पैर टूट गया है। गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है। वहीं दामाद का एक पैर व एक हाथ फैक्चर हो गया है। मशरक पीएचसी में परिजनों के रोने से माहौल गमगीन हो गया था।

