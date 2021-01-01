पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:राष्ट्रीय सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह के तहत वॉलीबॉल मैच में सौनौली ने मशरक को 3-2 से किया पराजित

मशरक2 घंटे पहले
  • आयोजकों ने खिलाड़ियों को पुरस्कार के साथ हेलमेट भी दिया

राष्ट्रीय सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह के तहत आयोजित खेलकूद कार्यक्रम के चौथे दिन सौनौली खेल मैदान में वॉलीबॉल मैच में सोनौली टीम ने मशरक को पराजित कर टाॅफी पर कब्जा जमा लिया। मशरक एवं सोनोली के बीच रोमांचक मैच से पूर्व मुख्य अतिथि बीडीओ मशरक राजीव कुमार सिन्हा एवं थानाध्यक्ष मशरक रत्नेश कुमार वर्मा ने खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त कर टॉस किया। थानाध्यक्ष श्री वर्मा ने खिलाड़ियों एवं दर्शकों को सं‍बोधित करते हुए कहा कि आज युवा बाइक राइडिंग को फैशन मान रहे है जिस कारण यातायात नियमों की अनदेखी कर बगैर हेलमेट के ही सड़क पर उतर अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल अपनों को परेशानी में डालते है। मुख्य अतिथि बीडीओ राजीव कुमार सिन्हा ने कहा कि आज आवश्यकता है सड़क पर वाहन चलाते समय यातायात नियम एवं सुरक्षा मानकों का पूरी तरह ख्याल रखा जाए। मशरक पुलिस द्वारा आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम के संयोजक समाजसेवी इम्तेयाज खान उर्फ चुन्नू बाबू द्वारा दोनों टीम के खिलाड़ियों को हेलमेट प्रदान किया गया। रोमांचक मैच में सोनोली ने मशरक को 3 - 2 के अंतर से पराजित कर ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा जमाया। मैच रेफरी राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी कुंदन सिंह एवं उपमुखिया मीर हसन अंसारी थे। जबकि संचालन सूजय कुमार सिंह ने की। समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि बीडीओ मशरक राजीव कुमार सिन्हा, थानाध्यक्ष रत्नेश कुमार वर्मा , उपस्थित प्रखण्ड मुखिया संघ अध्यक्ष अमर कुमार सिंह, मुखिया अजीत सिंह, मढ़ौरा अनुमंडल पत्रकार संघ के अध्यक्ष दिनेश कुमार सिंह, डॉ. इब्राहिम खान, शिक्षक , शाहनवाज खान, विश्वनाथ सिंह , डॉ शंकर तिवारी, बलिराम सिंह, भुटेली खान, इरशाद खान, फुटबॉलर लुकमान अंसारी , राजेश्वर राय, इरशाद राजू, सहित दो दर्जन गणमान्य एवं स्थानीय पत्रकारों को अंगवस्त्र देकर संयोजक इम्तेयाज खान के साथ आयोजक मंडल ने सम्मानित किया।

