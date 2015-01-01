पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मशरक में शराबी पुत्र की हरकतों से परेशान पिता ने उसे भेजवाया जेल

मशरक
मशरक थाना क्षेत्र के घोघिया गांव में एक पिता द्वारा अपने ही शराबी पुत्र के हरकतों से परेशान होकर थाना पुलिस में मामले की शिकायत दर्ज कराई। मौके पर थानाध्यक्ष रत्नेश कुमार वर्मा ने शराबी पुत्र को नशे की हालत में गिरफ्तार कर लिया। शराबी पुत्र घोघिया गांव निवासी वीरेंद्र नट का 30 वर्षीय पुत्र राजू नट हैं। मामले में परिजनों ने बताया कि शराब पीकर हंगामा करने से सभी घर वाले परेशान रहते हैं। वहीं शराब के नशे में मारपीट करने की आदतें आम हो गई थी। शुक्रवार को छठ पूजा के घाट पर जाने के दौरान मां मुस्कान देवी और परिजनों से मारपीट करते रोका। जिससे परेशान होकर थाना पुलिस से शिकायत की गई। मामले में थाना पुलिस ने कांड संख्या 620/20 प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर मंडल कारा छपरा भेज दिया। वहीं शराब के मामले में बंगरा गांव से भगवान महतो के पुत्र मिंटू कुमार ने अपने भाई पिंटू कुमार महतो द्वारा शराब के नशे में घर में मारपीट करने की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जबकि मशरक तख्त गांव निवासी रहमत अली के पुत्र फजले रहमान को थाना पुलिस गश्ती दल ने शराब के नशे में झूमते हालत में गिरफ्तार लिया।

