पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुण्यतिथि:मेसकौर में शहीद आशुतोष की मनाई गई पुण्यतिथि

मेसकौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहीदों के शहादत पे लगेंगे हर बरस मेले, वतन पे मिटने वालों की यही वांकी निशां होगी। प्रखंड के बैजनाथपुर गांव के लाल शहीद आशुतोष को पुण्यतिथि पर गुरूवार को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। बतादें कि 29 अक्तूबर 2004 को जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकी से मुठभेड़ के दौरान आशुतोष शहीद हुए थे। गाँव में स्थापित स्मारक पर उनके पिता नरेन्द्र कुमार व दादा रामचन्द्र सिंह ने जैसे हीं पुष्प चढ़ा श्रद्धांजलि दी उपस्थित लोगों की आँखे नम हो गई।

सर्वप्रथम तो शहीद की याद में एक मिनट का मौन रखा, फिर वहाँ वहां मौजूद लोगों ने भारत माता की जय, शहीद आशुतोष अमर रहे जैसे नारे लगाने लगे। उसके बाद बारत पंचायत के मुखिया सांगा संजीत ऊर्फ कन्हैया कुमार बादल, बारत गाँव के पवन सिंह सहित गाँव के युवा, बुजुर्ग एवं बच्चों ने भी शहीद के स्मारक पर पुष्प चढ़ा श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इस दौरान मुखिया ने कहा कि देश का सम्मान और सुरक्षा वीर सैनिकों के दम पर हीं है।

उन्हीं के बदौलत हम चैन की नींद सो पाते हैं। मौके पर नवीन सिंह, विजय सिंह, सिकन्दर सिंह, चाचा बमबम सिंह, मल्लु सिंह, ललन कुमार, राजकुमार राज, धीरज कुमार, मोनु कुमार, कुन्दन कुमार सहित दर्जनों ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।
मरते-मरते आतंकी को मार गिराया- कार्यक्रम के दौरान शहीद आशुतोष के पिता नरेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के डोडा जिला अन्तर्गत देनी जंगल में सर्च ऑपरेशन चल रहा था। उस जंगल में आतंकी छिपा हुआ था। इसी बीच एक पेङ के पीछे आतंकी छिपे रहनें की जानकारी मिली। फिर आशुतोष ने पेङ के पीछे छिपे आतंकी पर ग्रेनेट से हमला कर दिया। तभी उस आतंकी ने भी ग्रेनेट से हमला किया।

जिसमें आशुतोष घायल हो गया। लेकिन घायल होने के बावजूद भी माँ भारती के वीर सपूत ने अपनें ऐ-के सैंतालिस रायफल से पेड़ के पीछे छिपे आतंकी को मार गिराया। तभी बगल में छिपे आतंकी ने घायल आशुतोष पर ताबङतोङ हमला कर दिया, जिसमें वह शहीद हो गया। आशुतोष की शहादत पर ग्रामीणों को गर्व गांव के लाल आशुतोष की शहादत पर ग्रामीणों को गर्व है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि मेरा लाल देश की रक्षा करते हुए शहीद हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें