पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी:अनंतपुर में गोशाला से भैंस की चोरी

मोदनगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ओकरी ओपी क्षेत्र के अनंतपुर गांव के राजीव रंजन उर्फ पप्पू कुमार के घर से शुक्रवार की रात चोरों ने उनकी भैंस चुरा लिया। पीड़ित ने चोरी को लेकर ओकरी ओपी में सनहा दर्ज कराया है। भुक्तभोगी ग्रामीण ने बताया कि प्रतिदिन की भांति शुक्रवार को भी अपने भैंस को गोशाला में बांध रखा था। जब रात के बारह बजे के लगभग अपने मवेशी को देखने गया,तो वह खूंटा से गायब था। इसकी जानकारी घरवालों के साथ साथ आसपास के ग्रामीणों को भी दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें