लड़कों पर केस:नाबालिग का अपहरण, गांव के लड़कों पर केस

मोदनगंज2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के बाजितपुर गांव से एक नाबालिग लड़की के अपहरण करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। इस सिलसिले में लड़की के पिता ने ओकरी ओपी में प्राथमिकी के लिए आवेदन दिया है। प्राथमिकी की पुष्टि करते हुए ओपी प्रभारी चन्द्रशेखर कुमार ने बताया कि लड़की के पिता अजित यादव ने गांव के ही उदित कुमार सहित छह लोगों पर अपनी नाबालिग बेटी को भगाने का आरोप लगाया है। वहीं आसपास के लोगों ने बताया कि उक्त लड़की पहले भी एक लड़के के साथ भाग चुकी थी। यह मामला प्रेम प्रसंग का प्रतीत हो रहा है। वैसे पुलिस मामला दर्ज करने के बाद मामले की जांच में जुटी है। पुलिस के अनुसार जांच के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

