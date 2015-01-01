पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मुख्य नाले के निर्माण में अवरोधक बने अतिक्रमणकारियों पर चला बुलडोजर

मोहनिया3 घंटे पहले
  • मोहनिया शहर में नाला निर्माण में लगभग एक दर्जन मकान बने थे अवरोधक
  • एक करोड़ 98 लाख रुपए की लागत से हो रहा नाला निर्माण का कार्य

शहर के पानी निकासी के लिए नगर पंचायत द्वारा एक करोड़ 98 लाख की लागत से मुख्य नाले के निर्माण में अवरोधक बने कई मकानों पर आखिरकार प्रशासन ने बुलडोजर चला ही दिया। अतिक्रमणकारियों पर प्रशासन के करवाई के बाद अब नाला निर्माण का कार्य साफ हो गया है।

बता दें कि शहर में हो रहे जलजमाव से निजात दिलाने के लिए नगर पंचायत ने लगभग 4 माह पूर्व एक करोड़ 98 लाख की लागत से मुख्य नाला निर्माण का कार्य प्रारंभ किया, नाला का निर्माण कार्य जीटी रोड के सर्विस सड़क यानी अनुमंडल मुख्यालय के मुख्य द्वार से लेकर अनुमंडल कार्यालय तक निर्माण कराया जाना है।

मुख्य नाला का निर्माण हो जाने से ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि मोहनियावासियों को बरसात के दिनों में जलजमाव से निजात मिलेगी। नाला निर्माण का शुरुआत अनुमंडल कार्यालय की तरफ से हुआ लेकिन शिवपुर कॉलोनी स्थित वार्ड 14 में लगभग एक दर्जन बने मकान सरकारी जमीन में होने के कारण नाले के निर्माण कार्य में अवरोध पैदा कर दिया।
सरकारी जमीन से अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाया गया तब हुई प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई: इसके बाद नगर पंचायत प्रशासन ने कई बार अतिक्रमण कारी मकान स्वामियों को नोटिस भी भेजा। मगर उनके द्वारा सरकारी जमीन से अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाया गया। जिसके कारण नाले का निर्माण कार्य रुका हुआ था।

नाले निर्माण में अवरोधक बने अतिक्रमणकारी मकानो को सरकारी जमीन से हटाने के लिए अंचला अधिकारी ने बिहार लोक भूमि अतिक्रमण अधिनियम 1956 की धारा 6 के उप- धारा(2) के तहत अतिक्रमणकारियों को नोटिस भेजी गई थी। जिन अतिक्रमणकारी मकान स्वामियों को नोटिस भेजी गई थी।
इन अतिक्रमणकारी मकान स्वामियों को नोटिस भेजा था
प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमणकारी मकान स्वामियों को नोटिस भी भेजा था। जिसमें वार्ड संख्या 14 निवासी रामकेसी भारती, संग्राम पासवान, गुलाब माली, नरेश यादव, राकेश यादव, अशोक माली, विजय यादव, नानू यादव शामिल है। नोटिस में कहा गया था कि उक्त सभी लोगों द्वारा सर्वसाधारण आनावाद जमीन पर अतिक्रमण कर अवैध रूप से झोपड़ी मकान आदि बनाकर भूमि को अतिक्रमण किया गया है। अतिक्रमण जमीन को खाली कराने के लिए पूर्व में दो बार अंचल कार्यालय से संबंधित लोगों को नोटिस भी निर्गत की गई है।
अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए 28 नवंबर को तिथि मुकर्रर की थी
अंचल कार्यालय ने अतिक्रमण करने वाले सभी लोगों को अधिक्रमित भूमि से अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए 28 नवंबर को तिथि मुकर्रर की थी। इसके बाद अंचल कार्यालय द्वारा नोटिस में साफ तौर से कहा गया था कि अगर अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाया गया तो प्रशासन 1 दिसंबर को सरकारी भूमि से अतिक्रमण हटा देगी।

इसी परिपेक्ष में बुधवार को नगर पंचायत प्रशासन अंचल प्रशासन व काफी संख्या में पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचे सरकारी जमीन पर मकान झोपड़ी बने और अवरोध को बुलडोजर चलवा कर हटा दिया। सरकारी जमीन से अतिक्रमण हटने के साथ ही पिछले कई दिनों से बंद पड़ा नाला निर्माण का कार्य एक बार फिर नाला निर्माण का रास्ता साफ हो गया। अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान अंचलाधिकारी राजीव कुमार, थाना अध्यक्ष राम कल्याण यादव, नगर पंचायत कर्मी कल्याण कुमार समेत काफी संख्या में पुलिस व नगर पंचायत के कर्मी मौजूद रहे।

