पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:पड़ाव से बाहर यात्री बसों को खड़ी कर सवारी और सामान उतार-चढ़ा रहे बस संचालक

मोहनियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोहनिया के चांदनी चौक पर प्रतिदिन उत्पन्न हो रही है जाम की समस्या

मोहनिया एसडीएम के निर्देश के बावजूद भी बस के संचालक इन दिनों चांदनी चौक पर खुलेआम नियमों को ताक पर रखकर बस को खड़ी कर सवारी और बस से सामानों को बस से उतार व चढ़ा रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि चांदनी चौक पर प्रतिदिन जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो रही है। लोगों को उत्पन्न होने वाली जाम से कई तरह की समस्या का सामना करना पड़ता है। लेकिन फिर भी इन बस के संचालकों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए न ही अनुमंडल प्रशासन का ध्यान इस ओर आकृष्ट हो रहा है और न ही ट्रैफिक इंस्पेक्टर इस मामले में कोई रूचि ले रहे हैं। मालूम हो कि मोहनिया एसडीएम अमृशा बैंस ने मोहनिया के चांदनी चौक पर उत्पन्न होने वाले जाम की समस्या को देखते हुए एक सप्ताह पूर्व मोहनिया के अनुमंडल कार्यालय में बस के मालिकों एवं ट्रैफिक इंस्पेक्टर के साथ एक बैठक आयोजित कर कड़े शब्दों में बस के मालिकों से कहा था कि मोहनिया के बस स्टैंड से खुलने वाली सभी यात्री बसें स्टैंड से ही यात्रियों को सीटों पर बैठाकर अपने गंतब्य की ओर रवाना होंगी।

चांदनी चौक के इर्द-गिर्द कहीं भी बस को रोककर यात्रियों को न तो चढ़ाना है और न ही सामान लोड करना है। वहीं अन्यत्र जगह से होकर आने वाली बस संचालकों को भी निर्देश दिया गया था कि अपने अपने बस के यात्रियों को चांदनी चौक के इर्द-गिर्द कहीं भी बसों को रोककर यात्रियों को उतारना एवं चढ़ाना नहीं है।
गलती पाए जाने पर बस के मालिकों पर ठोस कार्रवाई की बात कही गई थी: एसडीएम के निर्देश के बाद आलम यह है कि बस संचालक एसडीएम के निर्देश को ठेंगा दिखाकर प्रतिदिन चांदनी चौक व आसपास जगहो पर बसों को रोककर यात्रियों को उतारने व चढ़ाने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। जिसके कारण चांदनी चौक पर जाम की समस्या यथावत बनी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें