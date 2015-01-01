पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बरिश होने से बढ़ी ठंड व कनकनी, चौक चौराहों पर अलाव की नहीं हुई व्यवस्था

मोहनिया3 घंटे पहले
  • नगरवासी अनुमंडल प्रशासन से अलाव जलाने की कर रहे मांग

मोहनिया अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में मौसम ने करवट बदला। बुधवार को पूरे दिन जहां-तहां हुई बूंदाबांदी से ठंड का कहर काफी बढ़ गया। ठंड से कपकपी और ठिठुरन काफी बढ़ गई, जिसके कारण ठंड में वृद्ध व बीमार लोगों की मुश्किलें काफी बढ़ गई है। इधर, ठंड के बढ़ने के बाद भी प्रशासन द्वारा अभी तक अलाव जलाने की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है।

एक-दो जगहों पर लोग निजी तौर पर अलाव की व्यवस्था कर आज के वाहक पाते नजर आए। लोग कचरा व लकड़ी चुनकर किसी तरह अलाव जलाते नजर आए। अनुमंडल मुख्यालय समेत पूरे इलाके में हवा से आम जन जीवन अस्त व्यस्त हो गया है। ठंड व कनकनी की वजह से लोग घरों में दुबके रहे। सुबह में घना कोहरा से लोगों को सामने कुछ दिखाई नहीं दे रहा था।

घने कोहरे की वजह से सड़कों पर वाहनों का परिचालन नहीं के बराबर दिख रहा है। वहीं नगर में ठंड व कोहरा अधिक रहने से लोग घरों से कम निकल रहे है। इसके चलते नगर में अन्य दिनों की अपेक्षा कम भीड़ रही। मोहनिया नगरवासियों ने प्रशासन से अलाव जलाने की मांग की है। इस साल प्रशासन द्वारा अभी तक अलाव की व्यवस्था नहीं किया गया।

