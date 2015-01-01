पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:बिचौलियों के हाथ धान बेचने को मजबूर किसान

मोहनियाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी के समय में जरूरतमंद किसान 1100 सौ प्रति क्विंटल बेचने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं

किसानों पर सरकार की उदासीनता की वजह से किसानों की दशा सुधर नहीं पा रही है। प्रखंड क्षेत्र में पैक्स व व्यापार मंडल में धान क्रय केंद्र अभी तक से नहीं खोले जाने से किसानों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लिहाजा किसान औने पौने दाम पर खुले बाजार में कम कीमतों पर धान बेचने को मजबूर हैं। जो सरकार द्वारा समर्थन मूल्य 1868 रूपये प्रति क्विटल से दर से काफी कम है। जिससे किसानों की आमदनी दोगुनी करने के प्रयास पर प्रश्न चिह लगता नजर आ रहा है। अभी के समय में जरूरतमंद किसान 1100 सौ प्रति क्विंटल बेचने को मजबूर हो रहे है। ऐसे में किसान अपनी बेटी के हाथ को पीला करने की जुगत में जुटे हैं। लेकिन उनकी उपज का सही मूल्य मिलने की बात तो दूर कम दर पर नकदी भी आढ़तियों द्वारा नहीं मिल पा रही है।

आनन-फानन में किसान अपने खेत खलिहान से धान उठाकर बिचौलियों के हाथ बेचने को मजबूर हैं। सरकार के निर्देशानुसार सरकारी क्रय केंद्र 15 नवंबर से क्रय केंद्र खोलने की बात कहीं जाती है लेकिन सरकारी क्रय केंद्र तब खुलगे जब किसान अपना धान बिचौलियों को बेंच चुके होंगे। जब अधिकतर किसानों के खलिहान में धान पड़ा रहता है तो केंद्र नहीं खुलते हैं और जैसे ही वे बिचौलियों को धान बेंच देते हैं तो क्रय केंद्र खुल जाते हैं और 30 मार्च तक धान की खरीद होती है।

क्रय केंद्र नहीं खुलने से लाखाें का होगा नुकसान

इस समय की परिस्थिति में रबी फसल की बोआई के लिए खाद बीज के लिए किसानों को पैसे की दरकार है। किसान बिचौलिए किसानों की इस मजबूरी का लाभ उठाने की बेबसी भी जान रहे है। किसान द्वारा धान सुखाने के बावजूद नमी की बात कहकर बिचौलिए फायदा उठा रहे हैं। छोटकी कुलड़िया के किसान सुधीर सिंह, पंकज सिंह, कैथिया के मनोज यादव, सनोज कुमार आदि किसानों ने बताया कि सरकार द्वारा क्रय केंद्र समय से खुलेगा नहीं तो किसानों को लाखों का नुकसान हो जाएगा। बीसीओ राम कुमार ने बताया कि सरकारी आदेश धान क्रय केंद्र के लिए अभी तक नहीं मिला है। जैसे ही सीसी आ जाएगा।

