  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Mohania
  Fortune Of 58 Candidates From Four Assembly Constituencies Of The District Imprisoned In Strong Room In Security Of Three Layers

मतगणना की तैयारी:जिले के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्राें के 58 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य स्ट्रांग रूम में तीन लेयर की सुरक्षा में कैद

मोहनिया2 घंटे पहले
  • इलेक्ट्रानिक्स वोटिंग मशीन को केंद्रीय सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की विशेष निगरानी में रखा गया है
  • मतगणना तक ईवीएम को स्ट्रांग रूम में रखा जाएगा जहां सीसीटीवी कैमरों से की जा रही निगरानी

कैमूर जिला के चारों विधानसभा सीटों के लिए हुए मतदान के बाद कुल 58 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य स्ट्रांग रुम में तीन लेयर की सुरक्षा में बंद कर दिया गया है। इलेक्ट्रानिक्स वोटिंग मशीन को केंद्रीय सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की विशेष निगरानी में रखा गया है। मतगणना तक ईवीएम को स्ट्रांग रूम में रखा जाएगा। जहां सीसीटीवी कैमरों से लेकर सुरक्षा के अन्य इलेक्ट्रानिक्स उपकरण लगाए गए हैं।

मतदान वाले विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से संबंधित मतगणना का कार्य मोहनिया के बाजार समिति परिसर मैं आगामी 10 नवंबर को सुबह 8:00 बजे से होगी। इसके लिए जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी की निगरानी में स्ट्रांग रूम तैयार किया गया है।
दरअसल जिले के मोहनिया, रामगढ़, भभुआ, चैनपुर समेत चारों विधान सभा को मिलाकर कुल 58 प्रत्याशियों में कई महिला प्रत्याशी भी शामिल है। इनमें कई महिला प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य ईवीएम में बंद है। कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच सभी ईवीएम को बाजार समिति परिसर में बने स्ट्रांग रूम में रखा गया है।
चुनाव की समाप्ति के बाद चौराहों पर जीत-हार की समीक्षा कर रहे राजनीतिक लोग
कुदरा| चुनाव समाप्त होने के बाद गुरुवार को सुबह से शाम तक चौक-चौराहों पर राजनीतिक दल के लोगों द्वारा जीत-हार की समीक्षा करते देखा गया। महागठबंधन, भाजपा गठबंधन, एवं रालोसपा गठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने अपने-अपने गठबंधन के प्रत्याशियों को जीतने का दावा कर रहे हैं। दरअसल चुनाव का परिणाम 10 नवंबर को सामने आएगा। इधर, कुदरा प्रखंड में राजनीतिक दल के लोगों ने अपनी जीत हार के लिए जातीय समीकरण का हवाला देते हुए समीक्षा कर रहे हैं। हालाकि मतदान करने वाले मतदाताओं ने अभी चुप्पी साधे हुए हैं। जिस राजनीतिक दल के लोग दिखाई दे रहे हैं उनके सामने उनके पक्ष में मतदान करने की बात कह रहे हैं। उधर, मतदान समाप्ति के बाद गुरुवार को दोपहर तक सड़कों पर सन्नाटा छाया रहा। शाम होते ही चौक-चौराहे गुलजार दिखने लगे तथा सड़को पर वाहन सरपट दौड़ते दिखाई दिए।

